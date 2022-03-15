ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bret Hart Announces His Niece Has Passed Away

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Hart took to social media on Tuesday to announce the sad news that his niece Tanya Hart has passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Facebook account to remember Tanya, as you can see below:. “It’s heartbreaking for the entire Hart Family to learn of...

Comments / 119

Timmy Holland
1d ago

It was sad to read of the Hart family lose. I've got nothing but sorrow for them, remembering family loses of my own.

michelle jakubiak
1d ago

So very sad my sincere condolences to the Hart family. May she now how peace forever in Paradise

Related
PWMania

Bret Hart Posts Tributes To His Niece And Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart took to Instagram today to pay tribute to his niece, Satania Ecstasy “Tania” Hart, and fellow Hall of Famer Scott Hall. Hart noted that his niece Tania suddenly passed away this week. She was the daughter of the late Smith Hart, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with prostate cancer. Bret wrote about Tania’s troubled life and said she’s now free and at peace.
WWE
FOX Carolina

WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

(Gray News) - WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died Monday at the age of 63, WWE confirmed on Twitter. “WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE tweeted. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.”
WWE
Bret Hart
TMZ.com

Hulk Hogan Pays Tribute To Scott Hall With Emotional Speech After Wrestler's Death

Hulk Hogan said goodbye to Scott Hall with an emotional speech on Monday night ... saying to a crowd of people, "I love him so much I can't even explain it to you." The Hulkster delivered the tribute message at his restaurant in Florida just hours after the wrestling legend's death ... explaining in a three-minute chat exactly how much Hall meant to him.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Reveals Post-Death Hardships: 'My Life's Really Changed'

DMX tragically passed away in April 2021, a loss that continues to be felt deeply not only within the Hip Hop community, but by his 17 children and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom. During a recent appearance on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Lindstrom opened up about life after DMX, whom she was with for 10 years and shares a five-year-old son, Exodus.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Chris Jericho’s Wife Jessica Lockheart

In this post, we’ll be discussing Chris Jericho’s wife Jessica Lockheart as the primary subject. But before we get to her, it’s probably best to briefly summarize the pro wrestling star for those unaware of who he is. It cannot be disputed that Chris Jericho is one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Nate Echard, the brother of Clayton from The Bachelor?

The curiosity to learn more about the family Clayton Echard started after his brother, Nate Echard, was mentioned by Teddi on last night’s Women Tell All‘s special show. Clayton and Teddi might have had instant chemistry, but if there is one thing that Clayton will prioritize is his family, especially when they are thrown out the window on a live show.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Doc Gallows Says He Was Once Told He’d Be Undertaker & Kane’s Brother

Doc Gallows recently recalled his time in WWE developmental as Freakin’ Deacon, and being told he was going to be Undertaker and Kane’s brother. Gallows was in Deep South Wrestling for his developmental time with WWE and made his main roster debut in 2006 as an imposter Kane, a storyline that was killed off after a month.
WWE
realitytitbit.com

Susie Evans' Bachelor exit makes her 'perfect' for The Bachelorette 2022

The upcoming 2022 Bachelorette star has not been confirmed, but Susie Evans is already a frontrunner for the show after ditching Clayton Echard on The Bachelor when he slept with the other remaining contestants. With the ABC show no stranger to making last minute changes, and Clayton’s season soon coming...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Scott Hall On Monday

Professional wrestling legend Scott Hall is expected to pass away today as his family is set to take him off life support. Hall was hospitalized for a broken hip this month. But during surgery, a dislodged blood clot caused a series of heart attacks that have put the wrestling icon on life support.
WWE

