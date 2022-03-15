Showtimes Posted for World of Color at Disney California Adventure

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will today unveil its much-hyped new luxury Star Wars-themed hotel, with family rooms costing around $6,000 (£4,470) per stay.The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel - described by Disney as “a two-night immersive” adventure - opens to Disney guests from 1 March, following a mixed reaction to preview images and videos released by the brand.Galactic Starcruiser’s two-night-minimum “journeys” see guests boarding a futuristic vessel called the Halcyon for a simulated cruise to a planet from the Star Wars universe, complete with a cast of actors and various interactive experiences around the spaceship-styled set.These start at...
