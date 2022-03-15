ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

18-Year-Old Male Shot Outside Dunbar High School: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXIBy_0eg8mJzl00
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

An 18-year-old man was shot outside a high school in Baltimore County while school was still in session on the afternoon of Tuesday, Mar. 15, police said.

Officers were called to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for a reported shooting just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During a press conference later in the day, authorities said a group of students were outside of the gym when another group approached the students. A conflict eventually broke out where an unknown gunman pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old.

Authorities said they are hoping to identity the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Double Reading Shooting: Police

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly shot two people in Reading on Tuesday, March 17, authorities said. Markel Ramsey, of Reading, is accused of shooting a man and a woman near 11th and Pike Streets around 8:30 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said. The shooting was the...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Growing Concerns Over Missing 13-Year-Old From Baltimore

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help to locate Mohaganny Gilmore, 13, was last seen in the 1500 block of Shields Place on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said. Gilmore is about 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Attacks Father With Knife, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man allegedly attacked his father with a knife during a domestic argument. The attack took place around 7 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, in the City of Newburgh in the area of Van Ness Street and Carpenter Avenue for an assault. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In 2-Car Hit-Run Maryland Crash

Police have identified the woman who was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County. Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police on Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Initial investigation suggested that two separate...
FORESTVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Dunbar
Daily Voice

Man Who Fatally Stabbed Woman In North Massapequa Dies From Self-Inflicted Injuries, Police Say

A 34-year-old man has died from self-inflicted injuries after he fatally stabbed a woman and critically injured another woman on Long Island, police said. Vincent Maiolica was identified as the man who fatally stabbed 29-year-old Irene Spantopanagos, of Massapequa, and injured a 22-year-old woman at a North Massapequa residence on Saturday, March 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NORTH MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A man was shot and killed in Trenton Tuesday night, authorities confirmed. Police responding to the shooting report on the first block of Camden Street found Albert L. Barnes suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest around 6 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barnes, 46, was...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Shot While Lying In Bed In Unionville

A man was shot to death while lying in his bed at a Connecticut home. The 32-year-old Hartford County man was found around when police responded to a Unionville home for a report of a shooting at around 11 p.m., Wednesday, March 16. When officers responded to the home on...
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

1 Arrested After Pikesville High Students Get Sick From Eating ‘Laced’ Food Item

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pikesville High School student was arrested after three others got sick from eating something laced with an unknown substance. The incident happened Monday at the high school on Labyrinth Road, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said a school resource was notified of the situation after students suffered “some type of medical issues.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DWI Driver Found With Stolen Handgun, Hollow-Point Bullets Outside Mercer County Hyatt: Police

A drunk Trenton man was found with a stolen handgun and hollow-point bullets as officers stopped him outside a Mercer County Hyatt hotel, authorities said. Rashwan D. Ford was found sleeping in a GMC Pickup truck as officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked partially on the sidewalk near the Hyatt Regency Princeton Hotel at Carnegie Center in Princeton just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, West Windsor Township police said in a release on Thursday, March 17.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
234K+
Followers
37K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy