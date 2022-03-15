Must See: After the March 2020 School Closures, 24 Surreal Months in 24 Photos
By Meghan Gallagher
The 74
1 day ago
Two years ago, teachers and millions of students across the country left their classrooms Friday afternoon unaware their schools would not reopen until the following school year.
By the following Monday (March 16, 2020), the pandemic had turned education upside down. Garages became classrooms. The National Guard became bus drivers. And once classrooms reopened, lessons and learning had to balance against an array of new safety protocols. Soon, a new normal emerged. Between two years of masking protests, COVID testing and rolling quarantines, students across the country have learned, lived and graduated in the most surreal circumstances.
Introducing 16 Under 16 in STEM: We are looking for 16 of the most impressive students who are 16 years of age or younger who have shown extraordinary achievement in science, technology, engineering and math. Nominate a student here .
What’s happened over the past 24 months is a dizzying sequence of events, with photographers capturing America’s teachers, students and schools adjusting to life during a pandemic.
To commemorate the anniversary of the shutdown, our photographic timeline below looks at what happened in the months that followed: The empty hallways and student isolation, the teacher who cared for her student’s newborn brother after the family contracted COVID while teaching remotely in 2020. It also brings us to the present day: Students are back on campus, deciding whether to strip off their masks, and catching up after months of disrupted learning.
Photographers also captured the capricious nature of the pandemic — and people. One month students were back in class, the next they returned to remote learning. On one side of the country students are maskless, cheering on their football team, while students in other states are protesting for safer COVID practices in schools.
Below you’ll find a kaleidoscope of striking photos, outlining two unbelievable pandemic years, month by unpredictable month.
Despite an order from the Washington state governor lifting mask requirements, Seattle school kids may still have to wear face coverings until spring because the teachers union says they 'bring normalcy' to the classroom. 'Future decisions on mask use within the district will be made in partnership with public health,...
As school districts across the country grapple with declining enrollments induced by the pandemic, many are engaged in spending sprees like those of the past, leading to widespread layoffs and budget cuts when federal money ran out. Bolstered by $190 billion in pandemic relief funding from Washington, the nation’s public...
Although the state is lifting its indoor mask mandate for schools on Monday, Oakland Unified is telling its students, teachers and all campus visitors “Not so fast.”. The school district decided this week the masks must stay on at least another month indoors and another two weeks outdoors as an extra precaution against another potential COVID-19 surge. The school board didn’t budge from that position at its meeting Wednesday night despite complaints from some parents who said enough is enough.
AS GAS prices continue to soar across the nation, a proposed $300 monthly voucher could help struggling families save hundreds at the pump. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $4.318, and lawmakers are looking to provide relief for struggling families. Some economists are calling...
A California doctor known as a leading purveyor of coronavirus misinformation pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America’s Frontline Doctors, entered the plea to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or […]
High school is where a lot of life's greatest moments happen. These Louisiana high school students will definitely remember this dance forever. While scrolling on Facebook, I came across a video of a bunch of high school students dancing. The videos looked so elegant with all the students in their ball gowns and tuxedos. It seemed as if it was some sort of debutant. The only thing was the dancing was unlike anything I'd ever seen. It was something called "Trap Waltz"
Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
90 Day Fiance stars Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend are expecting their second child together. The couple appeared in Season 6 and met in 2017 when Koshimbetova was vacationing in the U.S. They got married in August 2019 but split in October 2020. They reconciled later last year. Koshimbetova, 24,...
George Washington, the Revolutionary War general and first US president, fathered a child with one of his family’s slaves, descendants of the woman claim.At some point between 1784 and 1785, Washington had a child with Venus, an enslaved person belonging to Hannah Washington, the widow of George Washington’s brother Augustine, descendants say.The child, West Ford, would go on to work at the Washington’s Mount Vernon estate for much of his life, and would go on in 1833 to found Gum Springs, one of the oldest surviving freedmen’s villages in the country.Linda Allen Hollis, Ford’s 70-year-old great-great-great-grandaughter, said “the old...
(CNN) — A convoy of vehicles lapped the Washington, DC, beltway Sunday morning to demand an end to Covid-19 mandates and restrictions. The protests come at a time when many pandemic-related mandates and restrictions — imposed by state and local governments rather than lawmakers in Washington — have already begun being lifted in much of the country.
Massachusetts mom of six Anna Hershberger has had the police called on her three times this past year. What has this recidivist been up to?. Last week, a cop came knocking after someone reported two of Hershberger's children, ages five and almost seven, walking a few blocks from her home in Reading—a Boston suburb—and picking up litter.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than a thousand large trucks, recreational vehicles and cars are gathering on the outskirts of Washington as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that threatens to roll on the U.S. capital in the coming days. The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has...
As promised, hundreds of vehicles in the People’s Convoy did two laps of the beltway outside Washington, D.C., Sunday morning. Hundreds of truckers in the so-called People’s Convoy did two laps around Washington D.C. on Sunday. The drivers are protesting the country’s Covid restrictions. They returned to Maryland...
Last week, the Collaborative for Student Success released K-12 recovery briefs detailing state visions and strategies for spending federal COVID-19 relief aid in North Dakota, Kentucky, Arizona, and Tennessee. The deep dives feature insight and input directly from state education agencies and superintendents around how the state has incentivized and encouraged districts and schools to […]
Many publications have gone into overdrive to assure motorcyclists that nobody is trying to take their beloved two-wheelers away from them. While that might technically be true, at least for now, there have been numerous attempts to restrict the use of motorcycles on public roads in the recent past. Some of these bike bans have been successful and others have been rolled back or never went into effect. However, these attempts seem to be happening more frequently, so the likelihood some will stick also increases.
This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. COVID Spread […]
On Monday March 7, masks will be optional in New York City’s K-12 classrooms, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday during an address held in Times Square. “Our schools have been some of the safest places,” said Adams, citing a COVID positivity rate this week of 0.18 percent in schools. “We are lifting the indoors mask […]
Comments / 0