New Canaan, CT

Landlord In New Canaan Accused Of Turning Off Heat On Tenant

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qvee9_0eg8mEa800
Dinesh V. Parmar Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County landlord is facing charges for allegedly turning off utilities on one of his tenants in the dead of winter, according to police.

On Friday, Jan. 21, the New Canaan Police Department received a complaint from a Garibaldi Lane resident who reported that a landlord had turned off utilities at the residence, including heat and electricity.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that the landlord at the property, Dinesh Parmar, age 63, of New Canaan, had been responsible for the utilities being turned off to the apartment, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Parmar surrendered himself at New Canaan Police Headquarters on Thursday, March 10 on the active warrant, where he was arrested and charged with violation of home or office health requirements. He was processed and released with a return court date set for Thursday, March 31.

