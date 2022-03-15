ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Neck, NJ

Grand jury drops 2 charges against Colts Neck man accused in Capitol riots

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
A federal grand jury has dropped two charges filed against a Colts Neck man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol.

The grand jury re-indicted Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who now faces two fewer crimes than he did before.

Hale-Cusanelli is awaiting trial on five charges, including disorderly conduct, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawfully parading in the Capitol.

He remains in jail in Washington, D.C.

News 12

News 12

