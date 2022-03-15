ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Chief: Man and teen admitted to Wellington vandalism

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JQ1c_0eg8l7WV00

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington police chief said two people have admitted to a string of recent vandalism in the town. He said the suspects are a 20-year-old Wellington man and a 14-year-old Wellington girl.

Chief Tracy Heath said officers were investigating three cases from Sunday.

In the first case, someone spray-painted the words “Hail Satan” on the wooden front doors of St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church, 210 N. B Street.

In the second case, someone spray-painted sexual images on the west wall of the Wellington Senior Center, 308 S. Washington Avenue.

KBI confirms investigation at El Dorado Lake

The third case wasn’t discovered until Monday. Someone spray-painted various images on the north wall of a building in the 200 block of S. Washington.

Heath said investigators got some information late Sunday that led them to interview the 20-year-old man and the 14-year-old girl. He said they admitted to causing the damage.

Damage estimates are still pending.

Heath said it will be up to the Sumner County attorney’s office to decide on charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Arrest made in deadly Coffeyville shooting

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that took place in Coffeyville late Sunday night. The Coffeyville Police Department (CPD) has taken into custody 19-year-old Treyvin Hayes-Smith on the following recommended charges from the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office: Involuntary manslaughter; recklessly Aggrevated endangering a child; reckless situation to a […]
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KSN News

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-month narcotics investigation in central Kansas has led law enforcement officers to seize guns and explosives. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of all the items seized on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Pawnee County deputies […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
Wellington, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County approves rewards for February

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has approved the reward total for tips that helped lesd law enforcement to felony arrests during the month of February. Crime Stoppers is a division of the nonprofit Wichita Metro Crime Commission where the community can provide information about criminals and crime anonymously and recieve a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former employee robs Dodge City convenience store

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A former employee of the Spee-D Stop convenience store in Dodge City has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery after she allegedly pulled a knife on the store clerk. Investigators say 36-year-old Amanda Doussa, who previously worked for the business, demanded money from the store clerk, a 21-year-old woman. […]
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

KDWPT gives update on El Dorado Lake and workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) has confirmed that some of the El Dorado State Park office employees no longer work there. The information comes as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigates whether any of the employees at the office committed criminal acts. On Feb. 24, the KDWPT […]
EL DORADO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police#Ksnw#Catholic Church#Kbi#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Crime Stoppers tip leads to $30K in drugs seized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County has approved the reward total for tips that helped lead law enforcement to felony arrests during February. The approved reward total for February of 2022 came to $1,650. One tip from February led to $30,000 of drugs seized, which brought the total value of drugs seized […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

UPS workers follow their noses to $1.5 mil pot bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a news conference on Friday, police said they found $1.5 million of marijuana, and it’s all thanks to some very observant employees. In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City, Florida, called police as soon as they noticed three large packages that reeked of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Senator wants to outlaw ‘ghost guns’ after Olathe shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — Democratic Senator Cindy Holscher from Overland Park has a 15-year-old freshman who goes to Olathe East High School. He was inside the school when police say a student opened fire, hitting a school resource officer who returned fire on March 4. The shooting hospitalized both of them and an administrator. “The […]
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Fire Department asking for nearly $1 million to upgrade and replace equipment

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-two years ago, Reno County Fire District 2 was merged with the Hutchinson Fire Department. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has since fought several large wildfires, including the Cottonwood Complex fire. Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Steven Beer has asked for nearly $1 million to upgrade and replace equipment. The big […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

21 years of service led Kansas veteran to train others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From the end of the Vietnam War to the collapse of the Berlin Wall, Wichita veteran Time Korte saw a tremendous amount of change in his 21-year career in the military. But yet, it still was not enough for him. Korte grew up in Arkansas City. He enlisted during the final […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy