Chief: Man and teen admitted to Wellington vandalism

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wellington police chief said two people have admitted to a string of recent vandalism in the town. He said the suspects are a 20-year-old Wellington man and a 14-year-old Wellington girl.

Chief Tracy Heath said officers were investigating three cases from Sunday.

In the first case, someone spray-painted the words “Hail Satan” on the wooden front doors of St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church, 210 N. B Street.

In the second case, someone spray-painted sexual images on the west wall of the Wellington Senior Center, 308 S. Washington Avenue.

The third case wasn’t discovered until Monday. Someone spray-painted various images on the north wall of a building in the 200 block of S. Washington.

Heath said investigators got some information late Sunday that led them to interview the 20-year-old man and the 14-year-old girl. He said they admitted to causing the damage.

Damage estimates are still pending.

Heath said it will be up to the Sumner County attorney’s office to decide on charges.

