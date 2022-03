Joe Rogan might be most famous for his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, but he is also known for only consuming elk meat for months at a time, taking so much psychoactive drugs that he forgets his own name, and for being able to kill a human being with a single kick to the head. Oh, and he's also into cars. Coming from someone who thinks that the Tesla Cybertruck is the coolest thing he's ever seen, Rogan actually has a rather refined taste when it comes to automobiles. Back in 2014 we covered his exquisite Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and now we get to feast our eyes on something a bit more domestic: his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

