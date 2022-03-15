ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Brooke County Poll workers to get pay increase

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYG9K_0eg8kcmi00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Commission has approved an increase in pay for poll workers this year!

They are increasing the rate by $60.00 per day for each person and $20 each to attend polling school.

With this they have the ability to have half day poll workers.

Commissioners hope this increase will attract more workers!

All precints have been updated they are just waiting for the state system to function properly, so they can print the reports which will allow them to send out new voter registration cards.

Commission President A.J. Thomas said they are getting back on the right track but the issue is out of their control.

“It’s a matter of this system working and it’s the state system not ours. So we’re patiently waiting, we’re ready to go, we have the envelopes, we have the postage, we have everything ready, we just need to be able to print the voter registration cards.”

A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Now if you would like to be a poll worker you can call the commission office at 304-737-3661 extension 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

“A battle worth fighting for:” Brooke County Schools workers, retirees to receive nearly $20K in stipends from levy

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) They are calling it a battle worth fighting for. That word tonight from Alex Risovich, the attorney for Brooke County WVEA members. The Brooke County Board of Education just settled a grievance that was filed in 2020 by the Brooke County West Virginia Education Association Members. It dealt with their stipends […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock school board appeals ruling in employee grievance

In a 4-1 vote, the Hancock County Board of Education decided to appeal the decision of an administrative law judge presiding over an employee grievance filed against the board last year. The grievance was filed by Alyssa Mick, current Oak Glen Middle Principal, concerning the selection of former Weir Middle principal, Sarah Parsons, to serve […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Judicial Annex set to break ground

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County is set to break ground on their Judicial Annex this week. They have a fence put up around the property. Commissioners say they are going to have a ceremonial ground breaking in the near future. Family court, circuit court, the circuit court office, magistrate court, the prosecutor’s office and […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia approves contracts for charter schools

Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia. West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum. The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooke County, WV
Government
County
Brooke County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

Legislators ‘okayed’ spending package containing $3.8 M to help projects in Wheeling; A breakdown of what this means

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling is getting a big economic boost from the federal level. Legislators have ‘okayed’ a spending package, which will help a number of city projects, but what’s included in it? New things are coming to the city of Wheeling. City leaders are pouring nearly $4 million federal dollars into […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor says crime is a reason for permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is speaking for the first time about his decision to sign the “permitless carry” bill, Senate Bill 215. The legislation will now allow Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm without a permit and has been opposed by activists and the state’s police union. Gun advocates said […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

What do you want to see in the village of Bellaire?

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) — When you think of the village of Bellaire, what’s missing? The answer to that question is transforming Bellaire in a big way. More than 300 people put their input in a survey, and the results are in. As it turns out, most agree they want some entertainment in the area. Others […]
BELLAIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooke County Poll#Wtrf Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County Schools is “Looking Out for Our Kids,” as district unveils new program called “LOOK”

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.-(WTRF) “Looking Out for Our Kids” is an acronym for LOOK.LOOK is a new project that was unveiled Tuesday evening by Marshall County Schools.The new community outreach program was designed to help people understand the issues children face day to day.The district introduced the new project at an inaugural event in the John Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Key community projects coming to the city of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) Officials in the city of Wheeling and Wheeling Heritage are appreciative following the passage of legislation for fiscal year 2022 that contains more than $3.8 million in projects for the Friendly City. In a statement released Monday, the city and Wheeling Heritage thanked the efforts of West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin and […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Centre Market has a new manager

 City Manager Robert Herron has announced Wheeling resident Brooke Stull as the new Centre Market Manager. “Brooke’s education and professional experience is a great fit for this position. I believe she will do an excellent job of managing and growing Centre Market,” he said. Stull said she is looking forward to her new role. “I […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Mike Doyle wants to replace Mike Doyle in Pennsylvania election

Mike Doyle is trying to take over the seat of Mike Doyle in Congress because Mike Doyal is retiring. Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle is retiring and Republican Mike Doyal from Plum is wanting to take over the seat in Congress and is currently running unopposed. According to KDKA, four Democrats are running in the primary […]
PLUM, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling pit bull sends postal worker to the hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) A U.S. postal worker was taken to Wheeling Hospital for a dog bite Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio County Animal Control rushed to the scene in Warwood where they tell 7NEWS a pit bull bit the mail carrier so badly on her arm that she was taken to the hospital for her […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio approves permitless carry bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gun-owning Ohioans are no longer required to carry a permit for their concealed firearm. Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a bill that would eliminate a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state, according to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County students recognized for history bowl win

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of Marshall County students are being recognized on a state-wide level for their accomplishment in the regional West Virginia History Bowl competition. West Virginia State Representative Charles Reynolds was at Sherrard Middle School on Monday handing out Legislative Citations to winners of the regional competition. Lila Roman, Avery […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy