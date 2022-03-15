Brooke County Poll workers to get pay increase

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Commission has approved an increase in pay for poll workers this year!

They are increasing the rate by $60.00 per day for each person and $20 each to attend polling school.

With this they have the ability to have half day poll workers.

Commissioners hope this increase will attract more workers!

All precints have been updated they are just waiting for the state system to function properly, so they can print the reports which will allow them to send out new voter registration cards.

Commission President A.J. Thomas said they are getting back on the right track but the issue is out of their control.

“It’s a matter of this system working and it’s the state system not ours. So we’re patiently waiting, we’re ready to go, we have the envelopes, we have the postage, we have everything ready, we just need to be able to print the voter registration cards.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Now if you would like to be a poll worker you can call the commission office at 304-737-3661 extension 1.

