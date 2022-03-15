Lesniak sought Caddle's help to boost Bayonne mayor's reelection

Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak founded a super PAC to influence the Bayonne mayoral race that paid political consultant Sean Caddle as recently as December, according to campaign finance reports. AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

Former state Sen. Raymond Lesniak founded a super PAC to influence the Bayonne mayoral race that paid political consultant Sean Caddle — who has since pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot — as recently as December, according to campaign finance reports.

The super PAC, Government for the People, got almost half its funding — $25,000 — from a developer that has a major project in the Hudson County city, campaign finance reports show .

Lesniak has acknowledged working with Caddle right up until he pleaded guilty in January to hiring two men to murder his former associate, Michael Galdieri, in Jersey City in 2014. Lesniak had previously declined to say which project he had brought Caddle on to help with. But in recent phone interviews with POLITICO, Lesniak, a Democrat from Union County, acknowledged it was for Bayonne, where he is backing Mayor Jimmy Davis for a third term in May's municipal election.

Lesniak said he decided to pull the plug on the effort after Caddle’s guilty plea.

“I’m not involved in Bayonne right now. I feel compelled to walk away from it because of the Sean Caddle overhang,” Lesniak said.

Bayonne’s mayoral election is being closely watched. Davis is facing a serious challenge from his former ally, Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski. Ashe-Nadrowski’s campaign is managed by Davis’ nephew , Andrew Casais, who previously served as the mayor's chief of staff.

“As a retired police officer, Mayor Davis was absolutely disgusted to hear about Sean Caddle's alleged crimes and he's glad to hear that this group will not be engaging in the city's election," Philip Swibinski, a spokesperson for Davis, said in a statement.

Campaign finance reports show Government for the People paid Caddle a $2,500 “consulting fee” on Dec. 15, 2021. Lesniak described the payment as an "initial retainer that got shut down when I found out that he admitted to committing murder.” Caddle pleaded guilty to hiring two men to kill Galdieri a month-and-a-half later. Caddle, who remains on home confinement while awaiting sentencing, is cooperating with authorities.

Caddle did not do any work for the super PAC, Lesniak said.

Most of the super PAC’s money — $35,000 — went to the firm Sole Strategies as a “consulting fee,” campaign finance reports show. Lesniak said the money was for polling on Bayonne issues. The only other major expenditure was nearly $15,000 to Stephanie Wohlrab, a political fundraiser who also serves as president of the Brick Township Board of Education.

In addition, Lesniak recently founded a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization called United for Good Government whose purpose was “to promote and advance good governance,” according to its incorporation papers. Because of the lack of public disclosure required for nonprofits, it’s not possible to tell whether the organization engaged in any activity in Bayonne, though 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from advocating for or against candidates.

Lesniak said he did not intend to use the new nonprofit for Bayonne politics and wasn’t sure if he also paid Caddle through it.

“Obviously I’m involved in a lot of issues. [On Monday] I was testifying in a Senate committee on an animal welfare bill. So it’s there for if and when I need it,” Lesniak said.

Lesniak, whose 40 years in the Legislature made him one of the longest-serving lawmakers in state history, was a pioneer in the use of super PACs to extend his influence around New Jersey and for a decade worked closely with Caddle.

Lesniak retired from the Legislature four years ago to run for governor. Caddle's consulting firm, Arkady, was paid more than $600,000 by Lesniak’s campaign.

State and federal investigators have been looking into several super PACs and nonprofits tied to Caddle. The investigations follow reports by POLITICO in 2017 and 2018 about how the nonprofits appeared to be used to hide the true source of donations to the super PACs, which then spent money to support or oppose candidates in local races around New Jersey. Some of the political organizations had close ties to Lesniak.

POLITICO reported last week that state investigators had asked Caddle as recently as September about $46,000 in payments Arkady made to Democratic political operative Tony Teixeira between 2015 and 2017, when Teixeira was Lesniak’s chief of staff, as well as to Teixiera’s late wife, who died in 2017 . (Teixeira is now chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari. Teixeira has declined to comment and Scutari has not returned requests for comment.)

Investigators also sought information on the super PACs and nonprofit POLITICO had reported on. The Record reported on Sunday that a 2019 federal search warrant on Caddle also sought records related to the super PACs and non-profits .

Lesniak founded Government for the People in August 2020, indicating on its incorporation papers that it planned to raise and spend $500,000 that year and again in 2021. The only other name formally associated with the PAC was that of Lesniak’s former law partner, Paul Weiner, who is listed as a contact on its paperwork. Weiner did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The super PAC did not show any significant activity until January 2021, when it raised $55,000, according to campaign finance reports.

A $25,000 donation came from Waseem Boraie, vice president of Boraie Development, a major New Jersey developer with business in Bayonne. According to news articles , Boraie is one of the companies involved in the city's development of its former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne.

Boraie did not return a phone call to his company’s corporate office seeking comment.

There were only three other donors to Government for the People, according to campaign finance reports. Weiner gave $10,000, as did his law partner, Rinaldo M. D’Argenio. Eric Bergstol, the owner of Empire Golf Management which developed Bayonne Golf Club also gave $10,000. D’Argenio is general counsel for both the Bayonne Golf Club and Empire Golf Management, according to the bio on his law firm's website.

Neither D'Argenio nor Bergstol returned phone calls seeking comment.