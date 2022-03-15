ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 snaps 3-day losing streak; oil prices fall below $100

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksGHR_0eg8jYEt00

March 15 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose on Tuesday as oil prices began to recede from record highs brought on by the war in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 599.1 points, or 1.82%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.14% to snap a three-day losing streak and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 2.92%.

West Texas Intermediate -- the U.S. crude oil benchmark -- fell below $100 and settled the day around $96 per barrel, down about 27% from a record intraday high of $130.50 last week.

"I fully expect crude oil is going to go back towards $40 or $50 a barrel," Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone told Yahoo Finance. "From this war, I think we're going to see a significant amount of demand destruction."

Energy stocks suffered Tuesday due to the decline in oil prices, with Exxon Mobil falling 5.69% and Chevron dropped 5.06%.

The spike in energy prices in February drove wholesale goods prices to their largest one-month jump on record with the producer price index rising 0.8% in February from the previous month, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.

However, the core PPI, excluding food, energy and trade services, climbed 0.2%, below the Dow Jones' estimate of 0.6%.

Tech stocks led the rebound Tuesday as Microsoft rose 3.87% and Netflix gained 3.85%. Chipmakers were also on the rise with Nvidia climbing 7.7% while AMD stock gained 6.92%.

Tuesday also marked the start of a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve, which investors expect will yield the announcement of a quarter-point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

"The market expects seven hikes in 2022. Given the sell off in the commodity markets, there's a little less fear of inflation, and when that's the case, the natural inclination is to go toward growthier sectors," Julian Emanual, senior managing director of equity at Evercore ISI told CNBC.

Related
MarketWatch

Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer

Oil prices could hit $240 per barrel this summer in the worst-case scenario if Western countries roll out sanctions on Russia’s oil exports en masse. That’s according to Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjørnar Tonhaugen, who made the statement in an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcglone
NBC Chicago

Dow Gains 200 Points as Oil Prices Fall for a Second Day, Inflation Report Comes in Lighter Than Expected

Stocks rose Tuesday as oil prices continued to drop further below $100 and a reading of wholesale inflation came in lighter than expected. The gains came as traders continued to eye the latest with ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine and China Covid lockdowns that could wreak havoc on tech supply chains. Investors were also reluctant to commit capital ahead of a big Federal Reserve monetary decision Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to hike rates for the first time since 2018.
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.7% in morning trading to 25,784.71. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9% to 7,160.00. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,641.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.1% to 18,807.58. while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,050.59.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Chevron#Inflation#Nasdaq Composite#Bloomberg Intelligence#Yahoo Finance#Exxon Mobil#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#The Federal Reserve
CNBC

Oil prices extend losses ahead of Fed meeting

Brent crude futures were last down by $3.05 or 2.7% at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8% to $106.23 a barrel. Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kingsport Times-News

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Opens Higher As Oil Prices Fall; Gitlab (GTLB) Up On Earnings Beat

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by over 200 points. Today’s gains come as investors continue to weigh on the Russia-Ukraine war. They would also be eagerly waiting for a key monetary policy decision by the Fed on Wednesday that could place short-term interest rates above near-zero levels for the first time in almost 4 years. Today, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) unveiled a $28 million investment in a Nevada gold mine. The company, along with noted commodity investor Eric Sprott, purchased a collective $56 million stake in Hycroft Mining Holding.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Dow, S&P 500 Turn Negative After Fed Rate Hike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index erased gains and declined after the Federal Reserve announced an increase in borrowing costs. The Dow fell 74.07 to 33,482.22 at 2:37 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 Index dropped 1.29 to 4,259.59. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher...
STOCKS
CNBC

U.S. oil prices take sudden leg downward, now off 10%, following a March rally to 13-year highs

Oil prices dropped in a sudden move on Wednesday, giving back some of the rally this month amid supply disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. WTI crude oil tumbled more than 13% to trade at $108 per barrel, on track for its worst day since April 2020. Earlier this week, WTI topped $130 per barrel briefly — a 13-year high — during escalated geopolitical tensions.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar firms as oil prices moderate, taking momentum from euro

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index recovered after falling on Tuesday as volatile oil prices impacted the euro and markets grappled with the significance of talks between Russia and Ukraine and indications that COVID lockdowns will crimp economic growth in China. The dollar index against major...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil surges, stocks rebound as Ukraine fighting continues

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. and European stocks rebounded on Wednesday and crude prices surged as fighting raged in Ukraine and OPEC+ oil producers kept plans to raise output in April, posing a challenge for central banks hoping to curb rising inflation. Gold prices slipped on the uptick...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin's winning streak snapped

Bitcoin gave back some of this week's gains following a strong run. The cryptocurrency was trading around $41,000 after a three-day winning streak was snapped heading into Friday. Overall, bitcoin is down more than 9% year-to-date. The U.S. Treasury Department has warned cryptocurrency companies about their cybersecurity controls. The concern...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 could fall below 4,000 before downtrend runs its course, BTIG chart watcher says

BTIG technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky said that while the S&P 500. has room to rally further without breaking out of its current downtrend channel, but he remains "cautious" on stocks given that market internals have been "struggling." In particular, Krinsky noted that the percentage of S&P 500 components that have been trading below their 200-day moving average (DMA), which many view as a dividing line between longer-term uptrends and downtrends, ahs been below 55% for most of the days for the past six weeks. "This needs to change for the trend to change," Krinsky wrote in a note to clients. Currently, 230 S&P 500 components, or 45.5%, are trading below their 200-DMA. "While select pockets of strength persist, the surge in commodity prices along with widening credit spreads and lack of breadth improvement suggest we have yet to see a final capitulation event," Krinsky wrote. He believes the S&P 500 could fall below 4,000 before the correction runs its course. The top of the downtrend channel Krinsky referred to is about 1.8% above current levels, while 4,000 is about 8.8% below.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Rally on Wall Street as Oil Prices Keep Falling

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, as oil prices slid sharply for the second day and inflation worries ebbed. The market rally came a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated interest rate policy update. The S&P 500 rose 2.1%,...
STOCKS
UPI News

Washington, DC
312K+
Followers
52K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

