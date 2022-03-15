ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Available Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Duarte (toe) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Duarte...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

3 observations after Embiid (34 points), Sixers lose to Jokic's Nuggets

Monday night's matchup between two MVP contenders lived up to the hype, but it didn't pan out as the Sixers envisioned. Joel Embiid's Sixers fell to a 114-110 loss to Nikola Jokic's Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had 34 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic posted 22 points, 13...
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey will not be happy with Panthers latest RB move amid trade rumors

There has been a lot of speculation over the past year or so that the Carolina Panthers might be ready to move on without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. On Tuesday, the Panthers are reportedly signing D’Onta Foreman to the team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That move only helps further the chatter about the future of McCaffrey in Carolina.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Goga Bitadze: Questionable for Tuesday

Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Bitadze sat out Sunday's loss to the Hawks due to a lingering foot issue. If he remains sidelined Tuesday, Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith are expected to see increased workloads behind Isaiah Jackson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Iffy for Tuesday's contest

Stephenson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Stephenson has missed four straight games due to a left ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing a fifth. Chris Duarte (toe) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) are both questionable as well, so Indiana's depth may be tested again if all three players are ruled out Tuesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: May return Tuesday

Brogdon (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Brogdon was ruled out for the Pacers' weekend back-to-back after sustaining a concussion during a loss to the Cavaliers last week. If he's sidelined for a third straight game, Tyrese Haliburton, Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington will likely continue to see increased run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Likely available Tuesday

Hayes (thigh) is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Heat. Hayes has missed three straight games due to a bruised right adductor, but he's expected to return to the rotation Tuesday. Before his absence, the lefty point guard averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over his previous eight contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Justin Anderson: Back with Pacers

Anderson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Anderson was with Indiana on a 10-day contract earlier this season and averaged 10.0 minutes in three games. He's unlikely to see major minutes this time around but will provide some depth on the wing.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Starting Wednesday

Howard will start in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Howard was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Raptors due to a personal matter, but he's back in the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench in his last appearance. The veteran big man is averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Is Back At 1st Place, Luka Doncic Enters The Top-5 Race

The NBA season is almost over, and we have seen countless amazing performances by the best players in the league. We have also seen dominant teams perform at a high level consistently, while other teams have faltered into obscurity. But perhaps the biggest story throughout the season, on the players' level, has been the MVP race. We are seeing some elite superstars perform at an unbelievably high level, and it is time to uncover the updated MVP power rankings.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy