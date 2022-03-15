Pacers' Chris Duarte: Available Tuesday

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic just came out with one of the best assists of the season on Monday night as his team took on the Sixers in Philly. The dime was so eye-popping that even Kevin Durant could not help but react to Jokic’s epicness. For starters, here’s...
Monday night's matchup between two MVP contenders lived up to the hype, but it didn't pan out as the Sixers envisioned. Joel Embiid's Sixers fell to a 114-110 loss to Nikola Jokic's Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had 34 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic posted 22 points, 13...
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns just made a statement on Monday night after dropping a career-high 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs. KAT was unstoppable as he led the Wolves to a 149-139 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson caught wind of Towns’...
The basketball world was left in awe after Kyrie Irving came out with a 60-point masterpiece against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a 150-108 blowout win behind an epic career-high performance. Even Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson could not help but react...
At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
For the third consecutive game, it has been the same old story for the Los Angeles Lakers – the one that has played out consistently over the last couple of months. They fall behind by a big margin early, they play catch-up, they make a run that makes things a bit interesting, only to fall in the end.
There has been a lot of speculation over the past year or so that the Carolina Panthers might be ready to move on without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. On Tuesday, the Panthers are reportedly signing D’Onta Foreman to the team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That move only helps further the chatter about the future of McCaffrey in Carolina.
Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Bitadze sat out Sunday's loss to the Hawks due to a lingering foot issue. If he remains sidelined Tuesday, Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith are expected to see increased workloads behind Isaiah Jackson.
Stephenson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Stephenson has missed four straight games due to a left ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing a fifth. Chris Duarte (toe) and Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) are both questionable as well, so Indiana's depth may be tested again if all three players are ruled out Tuesday.
Brogdon (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies. Brogdon was ruled out for the Pacers' weekend back-to-back after sustaining a concussion during a loss to the Cavaliers last week. If he's sidelined for a third straight game, Tyrese Haliburton, Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington will likely continue to see increased run.
Hayes (thigh) is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Heat. Hayes has missed three straight games due to a bruised right adductor, but he's expected to return to the rotation Tuesday. Before his absence, the lefty point guard averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes over his previous eight contests.
Anderson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Pacers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Anderson was with Indiana on a 10-day contract earlier this season and averaged 10.0 minutes in three games. He's unlikely to see major minutes this time around but will provide some depth on the wing.
Howard will start in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Howard was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Raptors due to a personal matter, but he's back in the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench in his last appearance. The veteran big man is averaging 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game this season.
In arguably the most entertaining loss of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder fall to the San Antonio Spurs, 122-120. It would feel a little malpractice to not write or say much about the first 45:41 of this game, but considering just how chaotic the final 2:19 was, this game has earned an exception.
The NBA season is almost over, and we have seen countless amazing performances by the best players in the league. We have also seen dominant teams perform at a high level consistently, while other teams have faltered into obscurity. But perhaps the biggest story throughout the season, on the players' level, has been the MVP race. We are seeing some elite superstars perform at an unbelievably high level, and it is time to uncover the updated MVP power rankings.
Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
