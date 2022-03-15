ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Tony Stewart Makes History With Chase Briscoe’s Phoenix Win

By Chase Thomas
 1 day ago

Tony Stewart is a NASCAR legend for a multitude of reasons. The retired driver is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Since his retirement, Stewart has pivoted to the ownership side of racing as the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. It had already been a successful endeavor to this point, but Tony Stewart and his team recently achieved one hugely impressive feat. With Chase Briscoe and Matt Hagan’s victories over the weekend, Stewart is one of five teams ever to win a NASCAR and the NHRA.

It’s a huge deal and a big-time honor for Tony Stewart and his team. Some other notable names in that club is Joe Gibbs and Jack Rousch. Both of these racing teams, of course, still compete in NASCAR.

Chase Briscoe Wins in Phoenix

Chase Briscoe was another unbelievable story over the weekend. Briscoe, a driver for NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and his racing team, won a gigantic race in Phoenix for both Briscoe and the team. Afterward, naturally, he was overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I was crying the whole last lap. I mean, this definitely is a team win. But I gotta thank everybody who’s gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couches volunteering at race shops and was literally driving home to give up. And Bruce Cunningham and Kerry Scherer and Beth Cunningham gave me an opportunity that’s led to this.”

That it was. Coming into the event, Briscoe was not even among the top five in betting odds. Kyle Larson was the betting favorite at +400.

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart on Kyle Larson

Larson is the biggest star in the sport coming off his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title. He has also already won one race in 2022 in the Auto Club 400. He finished second in the Pennzoil 400. Stewart, though, is a fan and spoke in the past about not signing Larson to his racing team.

“I said [damn it] the day that I found out I couldn’t get him. I said it that day – probably in words that I can’t use right now – But I said that a lot that day, and have said it every day since then,” he said, according to Beyond the Flag . “That will be one of the biggest regrets of my professional career is not getting that kid and having an opportunity to race him in our cars.”

Stewart was right. Larson has been a winning machine on the track and a great driver for Hendrick Motorsports. He concluded, “He’s a once in a lifetime driver. I say he’s a unicorn. He’s just literally one of those guys that – who knows – I’m sure in our lifetime we’re gonna see somebody else come along that’s gonna be like Kyle, but it’s probably gonna be a long time before we see another person step up and another driver step up and do what Kyle has been able to do in the last year and a half.”

The post NASCAR: Tony Stewart Makes History With Chase Briscoe's Phoenix Win appeared first on Outsider .

#Nascar Cup Series#Hendrick Motorsports#Stewart Haas Racing#Nhra#Chase Briscoe Wins
