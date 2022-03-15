Iron County chooses a northern Cedar City jail site, despite some concerns from citizens

After a lengthy public hearing on Monday morning, the Iron County Commission moved forward with a plan to place a new jail on the north end of Cedar City despite citizens' concerns over safety and possible economic development.

The site picked by the commission has been labeled the "Auto Mall" since it's a 40-acre parcel of land located at Auto Mall Drive. Local residents have long hoped this area of town would eventually be developed into an area with many commercial businesses similar to the south end of Cedar City, which contains the historic downtown district.

Iron County officials say they’ve been working to build a new jail for the past five years since their current facility is swiftly deteriorating — jail officials say some equipment is so old that replacement parts can only be found on eBay.

Officials are also concerned about the increased demand for inmate housing, which they attribute to population growth.

The decision made by the commission is supported by County Sheriff Ken Carpenter, who is in charge of overseeing operations at the jail.

“My personal perspective, I believe that the best site that … most effectively supports the communities is this Auto Mall site,” said Carpenter.

The sheriff said this site is the most effective because it’s the most cost-effective for the taxpayer and its central location within Iron County would cut down on transportation times and costs.

The Auto Mall site is located near the two most common places inmates need transportation: medical facilities and courts.

One commissioner, Marilyn Wood, said she supports putting the jail in Cedar City since most arrests take place in the city.

The Auto Mall site was one of four sites considered by the commission, the other sites were labeled Smead, Landfill and North Enoch.

Of these sites, Smead was also located in Cedar City near the airport, the Landfill site is located on the west side of Iron County near the county landfill and the North Enoch site is in the town of Enoch.

These sites were considered less favorable by the county because they aren’t as cost-efficient as the Auto Mall site, and there are potential construction concerns around these sites, officials said.

Both the Smead and North Enoch sites would need expensive soil treatment to support the weight of a new jail, and the Landfill site is so far away from current developments it would take extra millions of dollars to build out enough infrastructure for the site, according to Carpenter.

These plans for a new jail have been in the works for a long time, according to county planner Reed Erickson.

He said discussions around a new jail have been taking place since 2008, the county has set aside funds for a new jail since 2017, and “serious” site evaluations have been taking place since last spring.

The estimated costs for building this new jail are between $43 and $50 million, according to the Iron County Auditor Dan Jessen.

The county has saved about $5 million for this project and doesn’t plan to raise taxes or issue a general obligation bond, according to Erickson. He says the county plans on securing the rest of the funding by applying for grants and going out onto the open bond market.

The new jail isn’t designed to take up all 40 acres of the Auto Mall site, according to County Commissioner Paul Cozzens.

He said the plan is for the jail buildings — both for the Sheriff’s Department and inmates — to take up 15 acres of land that isn’t close to current roads while the rest of the property would be used for other developments.

Locals weigh in

Even with the support of the commission and the sheriff, there wasn’t unanimous support for the Auto Mall site among residents.

One resident, Sheral Whicker, started an online petition opposed to the Auto Mall site since that property could be used for commercial development.

“It is beyond comprehension that a jail would be provided the prime commercial space that will be essential for Cedar City’s growth and revenue generation,” said Whicker.

This sentiment was common among Iron County residents at the meeting and was held by Danny Stewart, the economic development director for Iron County and Cedar City, when he first heard about the Auto Mall site.

He said his “jaw dropped” about the possibility of the jail being put on the north end of Cedar City but after he researched the economic effects of a new jail and where it would be built, his opinion started to change.

“There is either zero [economic] impact or a little bit of positive impact when these buildings are designed correctly and when they are part of the community,” he said.

One resident, Heather Stonely, said that despite the county spending years on considering where the new jail should go, the process felt “rushed” and locals only had a few months to consider the jail site.

Stonely wanted the process slowed down and for a citizen committee to be formed to make a decision on the jail site that everyone can feel good about.

That sentiment to slow down the process was shared by some residents at the meeting but some like Jim Lunt urged the commission to “not kick the can down the road” anymore.

Lunt noted that with interest rates going up and inflationary pressures sticking around, the project could be more expensive for the county if the decision gets delayed.

Another area of concern raised by citizens was security with many fearing an inmate escape.

Jason Stolworthy said he would prefer for the jail to be placed far away from any community development.

“A facility of this size, there's a reason why they're out in the open, not close to residences and schools,” he said. “There is a danger and a detriment to those neighborhoods.”

Carpenter said he’s heard a lot of these concerns from residents but thinks that the fear from locals over a project like building a new jail is “often fear of the unknown," since most people don’t realize a vast majority of inmate escapes happen during transportation, he said.

So, if the community wants its local jail to be as safe as possible, then inmate transportation times should be shortened, Carpenter said.

No room at the jail

Building a new jail will improve the safety of the community since the current jail is almost always operating near its full capacity of 180 beds, and in the past deputies have not booked people into the jail since there was no room to spare, he said.

Auditor Jessen said there is an immediate need for a new jail and that county demand for inmate housing could facilitate the need to expand the proposed new jail within the next 25 to 30 years.

Currently, the plan is for Iron County to only build one inmate housing building called a “pod” that can hold 326 inmates, both male and female, and then build a second pod once there is a demand for it, according to county commissioner Mike Bleak.

Iron County is projected to add tens of thousands of new residents in the coming decades.

One projection, from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, predicts Iron County’s population will swell to 92,000 by 2050. The latest estimates show the county currently has around 62,000 residents.

Jessen says as the county grows so will its inmate population, with the expectation that the county needs 2.4 jail spots per 1,000 residents.

Bleak said that since the county plan is to buy a large parcel of land for the new jail, no new land will need to be purchased when additional pods could become necessary.

He hopes once the new jail is built it won’t be a pressing issue for the Iron County Commission for the rest of the century.

“We would love to save future commissions this pain of going through this process, we need to put this facility in an area that's going to grow for the next 75 years,” said Bleak. “We're not gonna have to have this discussion again for 75 years.”

The Auto Mall site still has some hoops to jump through before it becomes official, the land would need to be rezoned as industrial and the jail would need to get a conditional use permit. Both of these steps would need to be approved by the city council for Cedar City.

Cozzens said even though the county doesn’t need 40 acres of land for a new jail, the current property owner is only willing to sell the 40 acres altogether. If there aren’t any delays in this project, the new jail could start operations by the summer of 2025, according to Erickson.

Economic development and/or jail?

Fellow county commissioner Mike Bleak said the county hopes to attract the courts to build new facilities at the Auto Mall site or put commercial businesses near the current roads so that the jail buildings aren’t the most noticeable.

Some county officials even hope this project will help spur development for this area.

“We're pretty sure that it would actually help spur some development once you have roads built and all of that stuff,” said the Iron County Auditor Dan Jessen.

Cedar City Mayor Garth Green has said in the past that he doesn’t like the Auto Mall site for the jail and would rather see a big box store like a Costco or Harmons be put on the site instead.

But at the public hearing, Green somewhat changed his stance to say he wouldn’t be opposed to placing the jail at the Auto Mall site if certain conditions were met.

These conditions included that the county places the new jail at the back end of the 40-acre parcel away from the highway, the jail would bring its own water, pay its own development fees and the county would develop the area surrounding the jail to make it appealing for commercial businesses.

Commissioner Bleak said the county has ticked off most of those boxes and hopes the needed land use designation changes pass through the Cedar City council without too much delay.

Erickson noted that concerns over the economic development of the north end of Cedar City can only be addressed by the county commission and what they decide to do with the land that currently houses the county jail.

The current location is a five acre parcel of land that’s only a few blocks north of Cedar City’s historic downtown district.

The county could either maintain control of the site and redevelop it for county purposes or the county could sell the property to a private developer for a profit.

