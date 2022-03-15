ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee church struggling with cost of shipping for Ukrainian supplies

By Nick Aresco
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XChj0_0eg8iLu300

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church in Chicopee is ready to send more than 100 boxes of food and clothes to those in Ukraine as the country continues to fight the Russian military.

For about week now, a church in Chicopee has been collecting donations for people in Ukraine but there’s one problem. The church can’t send any of it over until they get enough money to cover the cost of shipping it overseas, that’s where they’re asking for help.

“We have received many donations in different areas. We have received clothing, personal hygiene, medicine, food. All over the place,” said Deacon Vadim Popovichenko.

Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church in Chicopee has been collecting donations since last Monday. Although the boxes have been packaged and labeled, the New Jersey based organization they were going to use to ship the material is not longer doing it for free. So now, the Chicopee church has to cover the shipping cost.

“They were overwhelmed with the number of donations coming. They said about 5,000 pallets came in and they can no longer do it for free so now it is up to us to come up with the funds to ship this to Ukraine,” said Popovichenko.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs with a goal of $40,000 but they will take any monetary donation that is given. This is especially hard for Vadim, who is Ukrainian. He moved to the United States in 2003 but still has family in the Eastern European country. He just wants to help in anyway he can.

“All I want is peace there. There are two sides and three sides of the story and it’s very difficult to be talking about it, so all we want is peace,” said Popovichenko.

