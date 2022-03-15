Kettering man faces 30 child porn related charges following indictment

Hasseman, Brent Lee (03/02/1970) Hasseman, Brent Lee (03/02/1970) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 22-003107 on 03/08/2022 at 5:36 PM. Fifth Degree Felony - Ill Use/Min Nudity Orient Mat (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Pandering Obscenity Inv Minor (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

KETTERING — A Kettering man is facing 30 felony charges related to child pornography after a grand jury indicted him Tuesday.

Brent Hasseman, 52, was indicted on 15 counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Prosecutors said Kettering police were contacted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about Hasseman. Hasseman is accused of uploading child pornography between March and April last year.

There is no information that any of the photos involve any local victims, including anyone known to Hasseman, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hasseman was not listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

