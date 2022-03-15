ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $30.1 million. The Beijing-based...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Williams Industrial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $815,000. The Tucker, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Fidus Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.43M (-13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Tecnoglass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.37M (+26.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TRACON Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MySanAntonio

Endeavor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +2.65% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aldeyra Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aldeyra Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synthetic Biologics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q4 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $390.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $17.53 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Jabil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jabil beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.47. Revenue was up $724.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PagerDuty beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $19.23 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Priority Tech Holdings

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Priority Tech Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Priority Tech Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
STOCKS

