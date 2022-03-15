ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One Perfect Shot' Trailer Goes Inside Cinema’s Most Iconic Moments With Directors Patty Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, and More

By Aidan King
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, HBO Max is giving fans the opportunity to step inside some of their favorite movies with their directors in One Perfect Shot. The new half-hour documentary series will premiere all six episodes exclusively on the streaming service on March 24. The series — which is actually based...

CinemaBlend

After A Madea Homecoming's Premiere, Tyler Perry Wants Fans To 'Get Ready' For Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry toured his Madea’s Farewell Tour through to early 2020 with the intention of saying goodbye to his famed character for once and for all. But following the events of COVID and how “polarized” the world has become since Madea’s final curtain call, the entertainment legend has decided to return to the character in partnership with Netflix for A Madea Homecoming, which hits the service this Friday.
Steven Spielberg Reviving Steve McQueen’s Iconic 1960s Cop Frank Bullitt In New Movie For WB

The always prodigious Steven Spielberg just released his first musical, “West Side Story,” in December, is already done shooting his next film (“Meet The Fabelman”), and already has many future projects brewing. One of those potential films may allow the filmmaker to tackle crime in San Francisco during the swinging 1960s, placing Spielberg directly in the cop action genre.
Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
Ava Duvernay
Kasi Lemmons
Aaron Sorkin
Patty Jenkins
Michael Mann
Harriet Tubman
Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God. In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news...
Why Bullitt Is Steve McQueen’s Defining Character

Film fans were buzzing this past week when word broke that the legendary Steven Spielberg was developing a new film based on the protagonist of the 1968 car chase classic Bullitt. Spielberg has a noted history of putting many projects in development at once that don’t come to fruition; he worked on proposed films such as Robopocalypse and The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara extensively, but they never saw the light of day. However, here's hoping that his Bullitt endeavor might actually happen given the legendary status of the original.
Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson on Their 41-Year Marriage: 'We Made a Pact to Stay Together'

At the very beginning of their relationship, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson made a pact to stick together no matter what. The movie star and Tony-nominated actress, who are the proud parents of daughter Zoe, 39, met in college and have been together ever since. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the couple, who have been married for 41 years, sat down for an intimate interview to discuss their love and life now.
10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
HBO Max Orders Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin, Starring Colin Farrell

Given the success of The Batman, which opened to $134 million at the U.S. box office last week, it’s no surprise HBO Max has ordered a straight-to-series spinoff. Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series sees Colin Farrell reprising his role as Batman’s adversary the Penguin and expands upon the world that director Matt Reeves created in the film.
'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
Netflix’s The Takedown Trailer Reunites Lupin’s Star and Director

A buddy cop comedy with Lupin ties? Sign me up. With witty banter, plenty of gunfire and lots of car chases–one of which takes place in a supermarket–Netflix’s The Takedown seems to check all the boxes, and that’s just based on the trailer alone, which features Lupin star Omar Sy.
One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
