'One Perfect Shot' Trailer Goes Inside Cinema’s Most Iconic Moments With Directors Patty Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, and More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO