NBA

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) available on Tuesday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies....

www.numberfire.com

Bradenton Herald

Fred VanVleet Questionable and OG Anunoby Doubtful for Raptors vs Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers will continue to be shorthanded in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, but it seems like there's a chance the Raptors may be a little depleted as well. For the Clippers, they'll continue to miss: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul...
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable Tuesday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (toe) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pacers held out Duarte on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back due to a lingering toe issue. Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) is also uncertain for Tuesday's contest, so Terry Taylor could be looking at another start. Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield would also likely be leaned on for heavy minutes again, with Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington benefitting off the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Monday 3/14/22: Take the Points in These 3 Games

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (toe) expected back Tuesday for Heat

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (toe) is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Butler is on track to return after sitting out last game. He will likely replace Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. numberFire's models currently project Butler for 35.9 minutes and 43.9 FanDuel...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) starting for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Conley got the second leg of a back-to-back set off on Saturday due to injury maintenance. Now, he is back in the fold Monday night. Conley will also immediately return to the starting five, simply sliding into the vacated starting spot left behind by Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out with a calf injury.
NBA
numberfire.com

Terry Taylor playing second unit role for Indiana on Tuesday night

Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Taylor will play off the bench after Malcolm Brogdon was named Tuesday's starter at home. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 356.3 minutes this season, Taylor is averaging 0.99 FanDuel points per minute.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) out for Utah's Wednesday game against Bulls

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic will miss his second straight game with a calf strain. Expect Jordan Clarkson to see a bump in usage against a Bulls' unit allowing a 111.6 defensive rating. Clarkson's current projection includes 15.5...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jazz's Trent Forrest (wrist) ruled out Wednesday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Forrest also missed the previous two games. Danuel House (knee) will join Forrest on the shelf after starting last contest, so look for Rudy Gay or Nickeil Alexander-Walker to fill the void in the starting lineup.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anonoby (finger) remains out on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Anunoby remains sidelined with a finger injury after being listed as doubtful. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. Achiuwa's projection includes 9.1 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Harris (knee) available Tuesday for Magic

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (knee) is available to play on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Harris has been upgraded from questionable while Jalen Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out. R.J. Hampton will replace Suggs in the starting lineup, but Harris could see additional minutes with the second unit.
NBA
numberfire.com

Rajon Rondo (ankle) out Wednesday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rondo continues to deal with his sprained right ankle, and Wednesday will mark his second straight absence. Expect Brandon Goodwin to pick up more minutes again at point guard. In 35 games this...
NBA

