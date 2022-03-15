ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Danuel House (knee) ruled out on Wednesday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz forward Danuel House (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. House...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Rudy Gay
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cedrick Wilson intending to sign with Dolphins in free agency

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson intends to sign a three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth $22.8 million with $12.75 in guarantees, Adam Schefter reports. What It Means:. A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Wilson enjoyed a solid breakout in his final season with the Cowboys, catching...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Chicago Bulls
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cade Cunningham (illness) questionable on Thursday.

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham's status remains in limbo after Detroit's star rookie sat out one game with an illness. Expect Killian Hayes to play increased minutes if Cunningham is ruled out against a Magic team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby coming off Thunder's bench on Monday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Roby started last time out. However, the Thunder will make a change down low Monday night. Head coach Mark Daigneault has opted to instead start Olivier Sarr down low, sending Roby to the bench.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey will not be happy with Panthers latest RB move amid trade rumors

There has been a lot of speculation over the past year or so that the Carolina Panthers might be ready to move on without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. On Tuesday, the Panthers are reportedly signing D’Onta Foreman to the team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That move only helps further the chatter about the future of McCaffrey in Carolina.
NFL
numberfire.com

Zach LaVine (knee) probable Wednesday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is probable to play on Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. LaVine returned from a one-game absence on Monday and scored 27 points with 3 boards, 6 assists, a block, and a pair of triples over 36 minutes. He should be good to go for Wednesday's contest.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jazz' Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) ruled out for Monday

The Utah Jazz have ruled out Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bogdanovic was unable to participate in the team's shoot-around this morning, so while he was not on the injury reports, this isn't coming out of nowhere. He'll sit out tonight's game as he recovers.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (toe) expected back Tuesday for Heat

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (toe) is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Butler is on track to return after sitting out last game. He will likely replace Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. numberFire's models currently project Butler for 35.9 minutes and 43.9 FanDuel...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat rule out Caleb Martin (knee) for Tuesday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Martin will miss a third straight game on Tuesday. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will continue to be able to pick up extra minutes with the second unit. Martin is averaging 0.86 FanDuel...
NBA
numberfire.com

Jazz's Trent Forrest (wrist) ruled out Wednesday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Forrest also missed the previous two games. Danuel House (knee) will join Forrest on the shelf after starting last contest, so look for Rudy Gay or Nickeil Alexander-Walker to fill the void in the starting lineup.
NBA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 3/14/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting...
NBA
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Horton-Tucker is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he's listed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggested, he is ready to play against Fred VanVleet and Co.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy