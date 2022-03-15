Hornets' James Bouknight (neck) expected back Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO