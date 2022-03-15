Giants under salary cap for now, but James Bradberry’s price tag a hurdle

It is growing increasingly evident these are James Bradberry’s final days as a member of the Giants.

Through no fault of his own, Bradberry is the most vulnerable player on the roster, based not at all on his performance on the field. He was a big-ticket free agent addition two years ago at an inflated three years and $43.5 million, but that was the handiwork of a different front office regime and since then the Giants have gone 10-23 and their salary cap state of affairs has gone from bad to worse.

Joe Schoen, the new general manager, put the financial target out there for all to hear: He wants to eventually create $40 million in cap space. He has already cleared about $24 million without laying the hammer down on what would be the deepest cut of all, shedding much of Bradberry’s unyielding $21.8 million cap charge for 2022. Releasing or trading Bradberry saves $12.1 million on this year’s cap but also kicks in a dead money charge of $9.7 million.

If the Giants can find a trade partner willing to part with a mid-round pick they will sign off on the deal. They do not want to release Bradberry and get nothing in return for a player who is healthy, turns 29 in August and can still operate as a high-end cornerback.

James BradberryChris Szagola/CSM/Shutterstock

“If they do release him his market will be robust,’’ a source with knowledge of the Bradberry situation told the Post. “Joe wants something back. They want an asset back. But people are thinking maybe they will release him. It’s wait-and-see, you know?’’

That groan you may have heard is the reaction of new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Funny thing about coaches – they prefer the best players stay around.

Cap compliance in the NFL must be in effect by 4 p.m. Wednesday, the official start of the new league year. This is a hard-and-fast deadline for every team but not so when it comes to Schoen’s $40 million goal. His initial round of player releases and the significant pay cuts accepted by Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez succeeded in getting the Giants below the cap threshold, as the 2022 cap savings on those two contract reductions was $12 million. So far, nothing Schoen has done has hurt the ability of the Giants to compete this coming season.

Parting ways with Bradberry will diminish the product on the field but bringing him back does not seem to be in the offing. Unlike Shepard and Martinez, both coming off significant injuries and surgeries, Bradberry has no incentive to take anything less than what his contract calls for. If the Giants want to ease the salary cap blow in 2022 and extend his deal, that most likely would be agreeable to Bradberry. Schoen said he prefers to restructure contracts only as “a last resort.’’

The source said there has been no discussion at all about an extension.

This does not have to be determined in the next 24 hours. But it makes more sense for the Giants if it does. If Bradberry is on the roster at 4 p.m. Wednesday $2 million of his 2022 salary of $13.4 million becomes fully guaranteed. If this happens, it reduces the cap savings if the Giants cut or trade Bradberry.

The Giants do not immediately need the cap space it will take to sign their nine draft picks. But Schoen is preparing for that inevitability.

Does anyone out there want Bradberry? Have the Giants telegraphed their intentions and are teams waiting it out, sensing Bradberry will be released? The Raiders have yet to add a cornerback and Patrick Graham, their new defensive coordinator, worked well with Bradberry the past two seasons with the Giants.

Teams that went into free agency looking for cornerbacks addressed those needs with the signings of J.C. Jackson (Chargers), Carlton Davis (Buccaneers), Charvarius Ward (49ers) and D.J. Reed (Jets).

“He wants to figure out where he’s got it going on next so he’s got some stability in his life,’’ the source said of Bradberry.

The Giants would clear $7.2 million on this year’s cap if they traded running back Saquon Barkley, but there are no indications Barkley is being actively shopped.

Every dollar has to be accounted for — that is how tight it is for the Giants. The three-year contract they put together Monday for guard Mike Glowinski is structured to ease the blow in Year 1. Glowinski’s deal is worth up to $20 million — it will be on the books for $18.3 million, with $1.7 million possible if he reaches playing time incentives. The cap hit for Glowinski in 2022 is only $3.3 million.

Schoen informed agents the Giants will not be shopping in the high-rent district. They will add players, judiciously. They will also subtract players. Bradberry is the move that sets a great deal in motion.