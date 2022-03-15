Journalists in Ukraine pay the ultimate price for revealing the atrocities of war

Photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski died while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AP

Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, has paid the ultimate price of a journalist covering combat. He was slain by shelling Monday in Horenka, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, along with Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, who was working with Fox News as a consultant.

Also injured (and hospitalized) was Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall.

Zakrzewski, a seasoned conflict photographer, had worked for Fox in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan; he even helped Afghans who worked for Fox there escape after the Taliban took control.

“He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said. “He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.” She hailed Kuvshynova as “incredibly talented” and “operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country.”

These deaths come days after Russian forces shot and killed Brent Renaud, 51, an award-winning videojournalist and former New York Times contributor, as he sat in his vehicle after passing a security checkpoint in Irpin.

“Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness,” Kyiv Chief of Police Andrey Nebitov wrote on Facebook.

Putin’s forces have slaughtered thousands in this war. But let us note that these journalists — and many of their colleagues — went into harm’s way to help expose the true face of evil, to put on record the horrors committed by the world’s powerful.

Hail the heroes who give their lives in defense of the truth.