ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park Independent

St. Paddy's Day party coming to Surprise pub

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r98q8_0eg8epVz00

The Irish Wolfhound restaurant and pub in Surprise is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Thursday, with live music, bagpipes and classic Irish staples on the menu like corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie.

Irish folk band Spirited Lads are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., after which Irish dancers will take the stage at 5 p.m.

No St. Paddy’s Day celebration would be complete without a certain Irish woodwind instrument–the Surprise Firefighters Bagpipers will take center stage at 6 p.m.

Oldies cover band Faded Jeans will perform from 8 p.m. to closing.

The food menu included corned beef and cabbage, corned beef and cabbage sandwich, fish and chips burger, shepherd’s pie, giant pretzel and Irish nachos.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and there’s a $5 cover from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a $10 cover after 5 p.m.

For more information visit irishwolfhoundpub.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Litchfield Park Independent

A Mouthwatering Fish Dinner

(Culinary.net) This Cheesy Basil Cod has a light crust and a glistening center, which creates a delicious bite of texture. Serve it with rice and vegetables to complete a better-for-you dinner that's packed with nutrients as well as flavor.
RECIPES
Litchfield Park Independent

Hot Sardines hit Vista stage in Surprise

The Hot Sardines take The Vista&nbsp; Center for the Arts stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10. "These are times that need live music. And I don't know of anything that brings people "These are times that need live music. And I don't know of anything that brings people together like the joy of hearing traditional jazz live," said Elizabeth Bougerol
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Irish Wolfhound#St Patrick#Food Drink#Restaurants#St Paddy#Faded Jeans#Irishwolfhoundpub Com
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
87
Followers
386
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy