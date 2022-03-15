ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most valuable Pokemon cards revealed as a rare one sells for $336,000 at auction

By Elizabeth Barton
 1 day ago

POKEMON cards are making a comeback from their 90's prime.

In a sale earlier this month, a rare first edition Charizard No. 4 card sold for a total of $336,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPdSM_0eg8elEJ00
Pokemon cards are with a PSA 10 rating can sell for at least $8,000

Released in 1999, the card has a Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) GEM-10 grading, the highest grading available.

Jesus Garcia, consignment director at Heritage Trading Card Games, tells USA Today that only 121 other cards have the same rating.

Some are of course wondering what their Pokemon cards are worth.

Online collector firm Vincent has broken down what to look for.

The value of Pokémon cards could depend on edition, print date, rarity, holos, collector number, and levels.

To see if your Pokemon cards are worth anything, you can check eBay.

You can do this by searching the full name of the card, selecting the "sold" listing, and then toggle the search to "highest value".

We reveal a list of valuable Pokemon cards below.

PSA 10 GEM MT Lugia 9/111 Neo Genesis HOLO RARE Pokemon Card - $32,100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNP9n_0eg8elEJ00
This Neo Genesis had over 51 bids Credit: eBay

In a separate online listing, another PSA 10 card sold for $32,100.

This is also an example of how "holo" can add value.

"Holo” means the Pokemon artwork is shiny and reflective.

The card, featuring a Lugia character from the Neo Genesis set, has a rarity that's described as "holo rare."

Moreover, the PSA rating was 10.

A total of 51 bidders were competing for the card.

PSA 10 GEM MINT Pikachu ART ACADEMY FUJISHIMA "Raincoat" XY-P Pokemon Card CS12 - $8,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cylIt_0eg8elEJ00
PSA 10 is a perfect rating condition Credit: eBay

If you are the owner of a PSA level 10 Pokemon card, you may want to consider holding on to it.

In a sale this month, a "Raincoat" card sold for over $8,000.

This card was graded "mint."

Pokemon Card Full Art Charizard Vmax 20/189 Darkness Ablaze - $8,484

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Px5VN_0eg8elEJ00
Searching e-bay reveals dozens of PSA level 10 Pokemon cards have sold this year Credit: eBay

Lastly, this Charizard card sold for almost $8,500.

This card was released in 2020.

The one in the listing sold after picking up 17 bids.

What is a perfect rating?

The PSA GEM-10 rating is a perfect rating.

For anyone who is not a regular collector, the rating system may seem complicated.

PSA rating standards can be found online.

According to PSA Collector, having your card encased by a third party grading company increases the value of your card.

PSA Collector says that surface scratching, damage to the holographic box, rounded corners, and frayed edges can also hurt the value of your card.

How can you find out what your cards are worth?

If you've gone through the trouble of protecting your Pokemon card collection, you may be wondering how much they are worth.

Online collector, Vincent, breaks down what to look for.

The value of Pokémon cards could depend on edition, print date, rarity, holos, collector number, and levels.

Set and edition

At the bottom of every Pokemon card is its edition and print date.

In most cases, the earlier the edition, the more the card is worth.

A first edition card would have "1" inside a black circle on the bottom left of the artwork.

The most valuable Pokemon sets are as follows:

  1. Pokemon Demo Game Plastic Pack
  2. Pokemon Base Set
  3. Jungle
  4. Fossil

Rarity

Every Pokémon card is stamped with a small symbol in the bottom right corner that identifies its rarity.

Pokemon card rarity stamps are as follows:

  • Circle - Common
  • Diamond - Uncommon
  • Star - Rare
  • Star H or 3 Stars - Extra Rare

Holo

"Holo” means the Pokemon artwork is shiny and reflective.

“Reverse holo” means the artwork is matte but the rest of the card is shiny.

In many cases, a holo or reverse holo card will be worth more than matte.

Collector Number

In the bottom right of almost every card is a collector number that’ll look like a fraction.

For example “80/110”.

But keep mind: while sometimes a collectors number could help drive up the value - this isn't always the case.

Levels

Sometimes, a number or special symbol will be printed on the top of the card beside the Pokémon name.

The higher the level, the higher the card may go for.

For other news on rare items, we explain the Washington quarter and what makes it worth up to $13,573.

Plus, we explain how to find rare coins.

