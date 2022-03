Brooke Moore came off the bench to score 27 points to lead Purdue (17-14) to an 82-60 victory in the first round of the WNIT Wednesday night in Mackey Arena. Moore was 10 of 15 from the field – including 4 of 8 from 3-point range – and 3 of 3 from the line. Rokia Doubia (13 points) and Jeanae Terry (10) also scored in double figures. With the win Purdue advances play at 8 p.m. Monday at Marquette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO