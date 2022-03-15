ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man shot in downtown Columbus garage dies

By Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

DISCLAIMER: Surveillance footage of the March 7 incident in a downtown Columbus parking garage. Some might find this video disturbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The man shot during an altercation in a garage in downtown Columbus last week has died.

An official with the Ohio Attorney General’s office confirmed the death Tuesday.

The man was shot during an argument between him and another man on March 7 at approximately 9:40 a.m.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said at least one shot was fired during the incident, and that the man and a woman also involved in the incident were hospitalized.

The woman, Sheena Doumbouya , was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released later that same day.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting since it involved a law enforcement officer.

