A Michigan Court of Claims judge on Monday, March 14, dismissed a lawsuit challenging the legality of $16 million donated to nearly 500 Michigan clerks for the 2020 election. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative charitable foundation and by way of a Chicago-based nonprofit named the Center for Technology and Civic Life, contributed $400 million nationwide for election operations in 2020 with the stated goal of promoting safe and reliable voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO