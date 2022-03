White Oak Elementary School in Sugar Hill held a Walk To School Day on Thursday. "The Walk to School Day is a tradition for White Oak families, that promotes health and wellness as well as community spirit," White Oak Principal Jean Loethen said. "It is a wonderful opportunity for our families to come together. It is my hope the students will see that exercise is not only good for them, but fun. Also, that walking places helps our environment."

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO