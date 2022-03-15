Stock up on Kansas Jayhawks gear for March Madness

For the 15th time in the school’s history, the Kansas Jayhawks earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is the ninth time it has happened under coach Bill Self’s watch since he joined the program in 2003. They will face off against Texas Southern. The Tigers defeated the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders in the play-in game Tuesday night, 76-67. It is the third consecutive year that Texas Southern, having won the previous two. After watching overall #1 seed Virginia lose to a #16 seed a few years, gone are the days where you can simply overlook this matchup and “chalk” in the top seed. Yes, pun is intended. So, let’s continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, odds and a pick.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO