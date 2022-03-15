ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Stock up on Kansas Jayhawks gear for March Madness

By Chase Clements
Wichita Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NCAA tournament is finally here! The brackets are set, let...

www.kansas.com

CBS Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, upsets, top Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness 10,000 times

The 2022 March Madness bracket is here, and fans everywhere are racing to find the 2022 NCAA Tournament picks that will make their bracket a winner. In a year where there's less separation between the top teams and the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, it's a 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket where it truly feels like anything can happen. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor have all made convincing cases why they could win it all, but each has shown vulnerabilities too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket West Region: March Madness predictions, upsets, players to watch

Welcome to the region that has the No. 1-rated team in the sport (Gonzaga), the winningest coach and biggest brand in college basketball (Mike Krzyzewski, Duke), a sleeping giant of a program with a huge-name coach (Memphis, Penny Hardaway), a program with more NCAA championships than any other in the past 25 years (UConn), one of the most successful March Madness teams over the past two-plus decades (Michigan State) and -- still not done -- yet another school with a national championship and proud history in hoops (Arkansas).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

March Madness First-Round Thursday NCAA Picks & Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The top betting sites expect a lot of close games to kick off March Madness betting, with eight of the 16 games Thursday featuring spreads of five points or less. Not all the games are likely to come down to the wire, however, with three of the four No. 1 seeds in action.
BASKETBALL
Wyoming News

March Madness

Lacy Ditirro, a student at University of Wyoming, anxiously watches the Cowboys play on Tuesday at 3rd Street Bar & Grill in Laramie. The Pokes appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
LARAMIE, WY
Wichita Eagle

Top candidates starting to emerge in Kansas State Wildcats’ basketball coaching search

It didn’t take long for a few candidates to emerge as front-runners in Kansas State’s search for a new men’s basketball coach. K-State athletics director Gene Taylor has started talking informally to coaches from all across the country and he is expected to narrow his focus with in-person interviews in the coming days, according to sources with knowledge of the hiring process.
WICHITA, KS
Texas Christian University
247Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022: Duke youth may be its downfall during March Madness, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim says

Most of the college basketball world was stunned when the final game for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium ended with a loss to bitter rival North Carolina, and even more were shocked when the Blue Devils struggled to put away both Syracuse and Miami in the ACC Tournament before ultimately losing to Virginia Tech in the conference title game. Longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, however, is not miffed by Duke’s struggles ahead of the NCAA Tournament and said that its youth will be not be easy to overcome.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Gear up for March Madness with Alabama name and number shirts

Rep your favorite Alabama Crimson Tide basketball players in the NCAA Tournament with the latest releases from BreakingT. BreakingT’s RAMP offerings allow fans to get officially licensed gear of their favorite college athletes. Their latest drop is centered around the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team – and it comes just in time for March Madness to begin.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

March Madness Odds: Georgia State vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick, and more – 3/17/2022

The Georgia State Panthers are set to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Check out our March Madness odds series, which includes our Georgia State Gonzaga prediction, odds, and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook on any March Madness game during the tournament. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours if they win.*
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: March Madness first-round betting trends and more

Spring is almost here which means college basketball gamblers everywhere are celebrating the return of March Madness!. In anticipation of this year’s tournament, we culled the data and, in addition to an historical analysis of past champions, discovered a few against the spread (ATS) trends that you should consider before dropping some cash on the opening round. As always, be sure to place your bets at FOX Bet.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

March Madness odds: Texas Southern vs. Kansas prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/17/2022

For the 15th time in the school’s history, the Kansas Jayhawks earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is the ninth time it has happened under coach Bill Self’s watch since he joined the program in 2003. They will face off against Texas Southern. The Tigers defeated the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders in the play-in game Tuesday night, 76-67. It is the third consecutive year that Texas Southern, having won the previous two. After watching overall #1 seed Virginia lose to a #16 seed a few years, gone are the days where you can simply overlook this matchup and “chalk” in the top seed. Yes, pun is intended. So, let’s continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, odds and a pick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski to star in TV commercial during March Madness

The NCAA Tournament is annually among the nation’s most-watched sporting events, and that will surely be the case once again this month as March Madness gets under way in earnest with the Round of 64 beginning Thursday. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of this year’s top headliners, as the NCAA Division I’s all-time leader in wins will be retiring at the end of the tourney, and his face will be featured plenty over the next couple weeks on a television commercial.
COLLEGE SPORTS

