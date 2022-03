A new development in the Philadelphia Navy Yard is being touted as a future model for diversity, equity, and inclusion in Philadelphia. 1201 Normandy Place is being built as a research and development building without any tenants. The speculative investment in 137,000 square feet of high-tech research space aims to prevent companies that come up with ideas in Philadelphia from going to other places to develop their research into a bankable commodity.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO