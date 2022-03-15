DPS: Five arrested in joint human trafficking operations

(Journal Register Co.)

The Department of Public Safety reported Tuesday that five suspects were arrested and facing charges as a result of adult prostitution operations and online solicitation operations in Midland.

Earlier this month, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted the operations. The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts, according to DPS.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations, including; DPS’ CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.

Those arrested and are facing charges were:

Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado -- solicitation of prostitution, possession of marijuana

Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock -- solicitation of prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance

Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa -- solicitation of prostitution

Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland -- solicitation of prostitution

Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton -- solicitation of prostitution

Special agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

These investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.