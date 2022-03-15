OKC Police Searching For Serial Gym Locker Thief

Police are investigating a string of gym burglaries across the northwest side of Oklahoma City. Investigators have one of the suspects on camera and need the public's help identifying her.

Police determined the suspect looks for gym lockers without locks and she has a getaway driver wait in the parking lot.

Oklahoma City police two photos of the suspect they are looking for on social media. They said the alleged thief has targeted women's locker rooms at three different gyms.

The first report came in last week at Vasa Gym near northwest 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim told officers she was working out when she was notified that her credit card was used at several metro stores. She checked the gym locker and found her wallet was gone.

Police said the following day the suspect was again seen on surveillance video at Colaw Gym near northwest 39th and Portland Avenue. The video showed the woman walking past the front desk employees straight to the women's locker room. Once again, the victim reported items stolen from the locker.

“A victim’s key for their vehicle was taken,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspect left the gym and then arrived in the same suspect vehicle a few moments later and utilized the victim’s key to figure out which vehicle belonged to the victim.”

Three days later another theft report was made from Planet Fitness near North May and Hefner Road. This time the victim's car was reported stolen along with her wallet. The victim told police the suspect used her bank card to spend hundreds of dollars at a local Target.

Police said in all the cases the same suspect was caught on camera getting into a blue four-door sedan.

Investigators believe there could be more victims out there and want to identify and catch the suspected thief before she strikes again.

“Any information you have contact Crime Stoppers at 235-7300,” said Quirk. .

The victim's stolen car was found in Warr Acres. When she went to pick it up, she noticed the catalytic converter had been cut off.