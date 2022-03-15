ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Police Searching For Serial Gym Locker Thief

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oh0G6_0eg8bZpw00

Police are investigating a string of gym burglaries across the northwest side of Oklahoma City. Investigators have one of the suspects on camera and need the public's help identifying her.

Police determined the suspect looks for gym lockers without locks and she has a getaway driver wait in the parking lot.

Oklahoma City police two photos of the suspect they are looking for on social media. They said the alleged thief has targeted women's locker rooms at three different gyms.

The first report came in last week at Vasa Gym near northwest 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim told officers she was working out when she was notified that her credit card was used at several metro stores. She checked the gym locker and found her wallet was gone.

Police said the following day the suspect was again seen on surveillance video at Colaw Gym near northwest 39th and Portland Avenue. The video showed the woman walking past the front desk employees straight to the women's locker room. Once again, the victim reported items stolen from the locker.

“A victim’s key for their vehicle was taken,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspect left the gym and then arrived in the same suspect vehicle a few moments later and utilized the victim’s key to figure out which vehicle belonged to the victim.”

Three days later another theft report was made from Planet Fitness near North May and Hefner Road. This time the victim's car was reported stolen along with her wallet. The victim told police the suspect used her bank card to spend hundreds of dollars at a local Target.

Police said in all the cases the same suspect was caught on camera getting into a blue four-door sedan.

Investigators believe there could be more victims out there and want to identify and catch the suspected thief before she strikes again.

“Any information you have contact Crime Stoppers at 235-7300,” said Quirk. .

The victim's stolen car was found in Warr Acres. When she went to pick it up, she noticed the catalytic converter had been cut off.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police Supervisor Charged, Allegedly Forced Two Children To Live Alone, Pay Rent For Norman Apartment

Cleveland County prosecutors charged an Oklahoma City Police Lieutenant with two felony counts of child neglect on Wednesday. The department placed Lt. Richard Lewis, a patrol supervisor, on paid administrative leave because of the charges. Lewis began working for OCPD in October 2003. Lewis allegedly forced two children in his...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Gyms#Lockers#City Police#Vasa Gym#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Reports Person In Custody Dies

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said that a subject in custody died after suffering a "medical episode" on Saturday. According to Captain Valerie Littlejohn with the OCPD, the officers took the subject into custody and while on the scene near the 3800 W Liberty St, they reported that the person was having a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy