Erie, PA

Erie mayor reads to kids at Early Connections

By Chelsea Swift
 1 day ago

Erie Mayor Joe Schember stopped at a local Pre-K center to read to students.

Mayor Schember visited Early Connections City Center Child Care Tuesday to read to Pre-K students, part of the Read Across America Program.

Early Connections is located on State Street. They prepare hundreds of children for Kindergarten.

One teacher from Early Connections said it’s important for young students to see community leaders and role models in the classroom.

Mayor Schember also visited several public schools in Erie earlier this year to read to students.

