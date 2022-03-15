ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge Day 2022 plans are well underway

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PT0A1_0eg8b5gd00

FAYETTEVILLE,, WV (WVNS) — Even though several events returned to the Mountain State in 2021, one major attraction did not take place.

One of the area’s most famous and popular events was absent from the calendar since before the pandemic began.

Just like in years past, the Bridge Day Commission continues to plan for the event, until it is deemed unsafe to do so. They are already well underway as they plan for Bridge day 2022.

Tim Naylor with the New River Gorge CVB, said they already have more than thirty vendors lined up, tickets available, and sponsors. He thinks this year’s event could be the biggest they have ever seen.

“With the designation of the National Park and the first Bridge Day inside of the National Park, I have a feeling it is probably going to be the biggest. Because we have people coming here every year that have never heard of Bridge Day and now that they have heard that this is a national park they are here and they are learning about Bridge Day,” said Naylor.

Naylor said he is excited to continue planning what he hopes will be the return of a major event for the county, the area, and the state.

