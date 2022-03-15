ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Organization looking to save Ukrainian orphans from trafficking

By Brad Johansen
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8LNm_0eg8Zxp000

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The latest count indicates more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country.

Among them are thousands of orphans looking for a home, and in more danger than ever of being victims of trafficking.

During a presentation at Ohio Christian University Tuesday, Joe Savage from Roads of Hope talked about his orphan work in eastern Europe.

Ukraine refugees top 3M as 3 EU nation leaders to visit Kyiv

“Ground zero nations, Moldova and Ukraine, these two right next to each other that do trafficking,” Savage said. “That’s horrific. Three out of every five orphan girls are trafficked.”

That was before the war began. Most fleeing Ukraine are being forced to go through Moldova.

“People are traveling so long, trying to get into Moldova or Poland or whatever,” Savage said. “And their cell phones are dying, especially if they’re on foot, so they come across… well, they can’t even get in touch with their loved ones.”

With families separated in the midst of war, the greatest danger now is hunger.

“They are out of food,” Savage said. “They are cold and they are out of food, and what they thought would end quick hasn’t ended and now they’re kind of stuck.”

Roads of Hope has essentially set up food banks, refugee camps, and homes for orphans.

Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed Ukraine maternity ward

“We now have 47 children’s homes that we operate anyway and now we’ve taken to get Ukrainian orphans out and they’re now in our houses, so we’ve got about 400 kids,” Savage said. “It fluctuates with each night.”

Savage said there is one worker for every 60 orphans and is calling on all Americans who can to help from home.

For more on Roads of Hope and how you can help, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio baker raising funds for Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the federal government prepares to send more defense supplies to Ukraine, some central Ohioans are doing what they can to help, raising awareness and money in several different ways. One of those Ohioans has started raising money through her baking. Masha Downing’s effort started about a week ago and she […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Sen. Portman says U.S. needs to do more to help Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said the United States should send more military hardware to help Ukraine in its war with Russia. Portman is co-chairperson of the Senate’s Ukraine caucus and, as such, has been very vocal about the Russian invasion. He was joined by several of his Republican colleagues Wednesday at […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Everything Zelenskyy asked of Congress

In a powerful speech before the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked memories of American history that birthed deep feelings of patriotism in a bid to garner military aid and added sanctions against Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Savage
NBC4 Columbus

Ukraine refugees top 3M as 3 EU nation leaders to visit Kyiv

Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv as a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood Tuesday, while the leaders of three European Union countries planned a bold visit to Ukraine’s capital and the number of people the war has driven from the country passed 3 million.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orphans#European Union#Trafficked#Wcmh#Ukrainians#Ohio Christian University#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine: Crime one reason for permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is speaking for the first time about his decision to sign the “permitless carry” bill, Senate Bill 215. The legislation will now allow Ohioans to legally carry a concealed firearm without a permit and has been opposed by activists and the state’s police union. Gun advocates said […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New book says Graham discussed 25th Amendment for Trump on Jan. 6

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the White House on Jan. 6 and said lawmakers would ask Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then-President Donald Trump from office if he did not do more to condemn the rioters at the Capitol, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
POTUS
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters […]
LABOR ISSUES
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy