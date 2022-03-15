Organization looking to save Ukrainian orphans from trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The latest count indicates more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country.

Among them are thousands of orphans looking for a home, and in more danger than ever of being victims of trafficking.

During a presentation at Ohio Christian University Tuesday, Joe Savage from Roads of Hope talked about his orphan work in eastern Europe.

“Ground zero nations, Moldova and Ukraine, these two right next to each other that do trafficking,” Savage said. “That’s horrific. Three out of every five orphan girls are trafficked.”

That was before the war began. Most fleeing Ukraine are being forced to go through Moldova.

“People are traveling so long, trying to get into Moldova or Poland or whatever,” Savage said. “And their cell phones are dying, especially if they’re on foot, so they come across… well, they can’t even get in touch with their loved ones.”

With families separated in the midst of war, the greatest danger now is hunger.

“They are out of food,” Savage said. “They are cold and they are out of food, and what they thought would end quick hasn’t ended and now they’re kind of stuck.”

Roads of Hope has essentially set up food banks, refugee camps, and homes for orphans.

“We now have 47 children’s homes that we operate anyway and now we’ve taken to get Ukrainian orphans out and they’re now in our houses, so we’ve got about 400 kids,” Savage said. “It fluctuates with each night.”

Savage said there is one worker for every 60 orphans and is calling on all Americans who can to help from home.

For more on Roads of Hope and how you can help, click here .

