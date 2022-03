Owner Jason Bathon told Salina Post that the PC repair, information technology, and security company has purchased CompuDoc. Also a provider of PC repair, CompuDoc originally began under the ownership of Michael Lamia in 2004. In 2012, Lamia sold the business to Matt Ortiz. Bathon said the acquisition began when Ortiz reached out to Bathon. Ortiz was planning to take a position with another company and did not want to leave any of his clients without "a quality source for PC repairs and IT support," Bathon said.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO