James Kennedy Goes Instagram Official with Ally Lewber in PDA Pics

Months after his called-off engagement with Raquel Leviss, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has moved on!

Us Weekly reports Kennedy is dating Ally Lewber.

His rep told the outlet, "James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now. He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

On Tuesday, James made it Instagram official with Lewber.

Along with posting a series of PDA pics from their Tulum vacation, he wrote on Instagram, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

Two of the photos in the slideshow were of James kissing his new lady!

In January, James had everyone talking about his love life after posting some videos on his Instagram Story. In one of the videos, he is seen holding hands with a mystery woman who has now been identified as Lewber.

At the time, Kennedy revealed that he was "seeing someone." During his interview on "Give Them Lala," he expressed the importance of taking it slow when asked if he would bring her on "Vanderpump Rules."

He said, "Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

Acknowledging his past mistakes, he added, "With [Lewber], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well. “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f—king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself… My heart cannot break anymore… I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants… No one has control over me anymore.”

In December, James and Raquel announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. They said, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

A month later, Raquel opened up on what went wrong in their relationship during an appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. She admitted, “It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family.”

While she was concerned that he wouldn’t react well, she noted, “He really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from. He respected my decision.”

The two had gotten engaged in May when Kennedy popped the question elaborately with a Coachella-themed proposal.