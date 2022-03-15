ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Kennedy Goes Instagram Official with Ally Lewber in PDA Pics

extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsP6q_0eg8Yu4C00

Months after his called-off engagement with Raquel Leviss, “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has moved on!

Us Weekly reports Kennedy is dating Ally Lewber.

His rep told the outlet, "James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now. He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

On Tuesday, James made it Instagram official with Lewber.

Along with posting a series of PDA pics from their Tulum vacation, he wrote on Instagram, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.”

Two of the photos in the slideshow were of James kissing his new lady!

In January, James had everyone talking about his love life after posting some videos on his Instagram Story. In one of the videos, he is seen holding hands with a mystery woman who has now been identified as Lewber.

At the time, Kennedy revealed that he was "seeing someone." During his interview on "Give Them Lala," he expressed the importance of taking it slow when asked if he would bring her on "Vanderpump Rules."

He said, "Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

Acknowledging his past mistakes, he added, "With [Lewber], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well. “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f—king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself… My heart cannot break anymore… I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants… No one has control over me anymore.”

In December, James and Raquel announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram. They said, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

A month later, Raquel opened up on what went wrong in their relationship during an appearance on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. She admitted, “It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family.”

While she was concerned that he wouldn’t react well, she noted, “He really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from. He respected my decision.”

The two had gotten engaged in May when Kennedy popped the question elaborately with a Coachella-themed proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Onb74_0eg8Yu4C00

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

See Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's Sweetest Couple Moments

After two years of dating, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are getting married. The "Spencer" actress casually dropped the exciting news during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" back in November 2021, gushing about how her partner popped the big question. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it."
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attend same party amid breakup rumors

Kate Maloney and Tom Schwartz attended the same party this weekend amid breakup rumors.  The “Vanderpump Rules” couple — who made their marriage official in 2019, two years after their wedding ceremony aired on Bravo — each showed up to TV producer and writer Phoebe Fisher’s birthday celebration at Schwartz’s West Hollywood bar, TomTom. In photos posted on Fisher’s Instagram account, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, are not seen together. However, they both appeared to have had fun among a sea of famous faces that also included Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy, Zachary Quinto and Fisher’s beau, Lukas Gage.  While Maloney’s hands are not visible...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pda#Thanksgiving#Holding Hands#Pda Pics#Us Weekly#Instagram Story
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars

In the last episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, we watched Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow host a glamorous dinner party. This consisted of flowers under glass, copious amounts of champs, and lots of under-the-table couples counseling. All of this in an attempt to show Dr. Jen Armstrong and Ryan, excuse me, Rhyne Holliday what a […] The post Heather Dubrow And Husband Terry Dubrow Were Swindled Out Of Millions Of Dollars appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
hiphopnc.com

Traci Braxton’s Son, Kevin Jr., Releases Statement On His Mother’s Passing: ‘She Fought To The End And Today She’s At Peace’

Beauties, we previously reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who passed away on Friday at the age of 50 from cancer. TMZ confirmed the news and reported that Kevin Surratt, Traci’s husband, confirmed with the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Mini Model! See Khloe Kardashian’s New Photos of 3-Year-Old Daughter True

Perfect in every way! Khloé Kardashian has been quite the doting mommy ever since her first child with Tristan Thompson, True, arrived in April 2018. And luckily for Us, she loves to share her daughter’s beauty with her fans!. True’s unique name was inspired by Kris Jenner’s grandfather...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

While Teresa Giudice Approves of Gia's Boyfriend, Gia Doesn't Approve of Teresa's

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen a lot of relationship problems for the married couples. Meanwhile, the relationships of the cast members' children seem to be doing just fine. Allegations about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend have continued to come up while her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, has managed to keep a steady relationship with her current beau, Christian.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy