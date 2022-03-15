ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

We continue to see nice weather heading into Wednesday

By Lou Scally
localdvm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, under mostly clear skies and a south wind, temperatures are forecast to...

www.localdvm.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Updated Snow Projections For Saturday's Storm

Snow was coming down by noon all across the Northeast Saturday morning, postponing St. Patrick's Day parades and making for messy travel conditions. While only about an inch or two had fallen in the suburbs of New York City and Washington DC, the worst of the storm was yet to come for some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect a lot more sunshine today and temperatures will be even warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds begin to increase tonight with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and say in the mid to upper 40s through midday tomorrow. The cold front arrives around lunch time tomorrow with scattered showers likely. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 30s by late afternoon with a slight chance for some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain, especially in northern counties. Skies clear out overnight and by Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the 20s. We’ll see more sunshine this weekend with gradually warming temperatures.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Boston Globe

We’re going to see rapid changes in the weather with rain, snow, and wind — and warm temperatures ahead

Low clouds and fog enveloped the area Saturday morning, a precursor to heavy rain and eventual cold. Low pressure will move through New England during Saturday and then up into the Canadian Maritimes. This storm will eventually become very intense as it has nears Greenland. The result will be a brief blast of cold air but the storm is also part of a pattern change that’s coming next week. More on that in a bit.
BOSTON, MA
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
ENVIRONMENT
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like weather holds steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For all of you fans of Spring, you are getting an early treat with these temperatures. Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. So what you are getting out there today and the rest of the week is a preview of the best features that the season has to offer. We’ll keep running with highs in the 65-70 degree range. Perhaps even warmer than that at times. This kind of warmth is really more of a late April feel.
LEXINGTON, KY
KGET

Temperatures in the 70s, rain to come this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few high clouds around the area today, but we are expecting temperatures in the mid-70s in Bakersfield. Change is still on the way for the weekend. A trough will move in late Saturday and showers will spread through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. We can expect between a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WSLS

Luck o’ the Irish shines through after morning rain St. Paddy’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a round of morning rain slowly moving south to north. This has formed on the outer edges of an area of low pressure. Once this low pressure system moves north and east of here, we’ll be on its west side. That’s where the air sinks, leading to breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
ROANOKE, VA

