If you're a native of Texas, Florida, or another Southern state, there's a good chance you love or know someone who loves Whataburger. The regional fast-food chain, which started selling 25-cent burgers in Corpus Christi, Texas back in 1950 (via Whataburger), may be small, but it's darn popular for what it does. The company boasts near-endless customization options for its burgers — 36,864 ways, to be exact (via 24-7 Press Release) — a trademark orange-and-white color scheme, and very select locations in the American Southwest and Southeast. It's something of a legend in Texas, according to Bon Appetit, making it all the more tempting to go down and see what all the hype is about.

