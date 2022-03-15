ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former UND center Tyson Jost traded to Minnesota Wild

By Brad Elliott Schlossman
INFORUM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — Former UND forward Tyson Jost is headed to the Minnesota Wild. The Colorado Avalanche traded Jost to the Wild in exchange for forward Nico Sturm, who played college hockey at Clarkson. Jost is expected to make his Wild debut Wednesday night against the Boston...

www.inforum.com

