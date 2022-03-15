ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Florida man caught with loaded firearm at Richmond Airport, attempted to bring on flight

By Tannock Blair
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYIxM_0eg8XKlb00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — TSA officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a Florida resident from boarding his flight with a loaded handgun on Sunday.

The man was stopped at a security checkpoint when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm from the x-ray unit. Upon inspection, TSA officers found a .357 caliber handgun, loaded with five bullets.

TSA alerted airport police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and cited the man on a weapons violation.

8 charged in Hanover jailhouse drug ring

This is the fourth handgun that Richmond TSA officers have detected at security checkpoints this year so far.

The TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to the checkpoint, passengers with concealed carry permits are not exempt from this consequence. Firearms are only permitted for travel in checked baggage. For more information on traveling with firearms, check out the TSA’s website .

Statistics provided by TSA.

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Body cam footage released after Fairfax officer shoots man

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting in Lorton, Virginia. A Fairfax County officer shot Michael Vaughn, 34-years-old after they say Vaughn waved a weapon at police. It happened on Fitt Court in Lorton on Feb. 15. Police say they responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle parked […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Man sentenced for firing shots in shopping center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was sentenced to 7 years in prison for firing gunshots at a man in a Montgomery County shopping center last March. Abdul Fossett of Derwood Maryland pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun. In the middle of the day, Fossett was caught […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Man charged with homeless attacks held without bond

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The man charged with violently attacking three homeless men and killing 1 in the District will remain behind bars without bond. 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III is charged with 1st-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon. The man he was accused of killing is 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Footage from fatal MOCO police pursuit released

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday body camera footage was released from a February 26th Montgomery County Police pursuit that resulted in one woman’s death.  According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Officer Antonio Copeland tried to perform a traffic stop in North Bethesda when the 26-year-old Noraly Paz Chavez drove away. In the video […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDVM 25

RACE TO RESCUE: MCPD officer saves man from burning vehicle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer was in the right place at the right time last Friday. Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew was heading home from his evening shift when he and Officer Rodgers saw the crash near Montgomery Village Avenue. The engine compartment was on fire, causing a brush fire as well.  […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Law enforcement encourages safety during St. Patrick’s day celebrations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Law enforcement officials ask drivers to stay safe during the St. Patrick’s day celebrations. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than a third of fatal crashes involve drunk driving, and on St. Patrick’s day, nearly 300 lives were lost from 2016 to 2020. Officials are warning the public […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Washington Dc#Airport Police#Tsa#Firearms#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

FBI offers reward up to $10,000 for information regarding death of Jelani Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. The reward announced Monday is part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF). The […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
WDVM 25

Road Rules: Pedestrian Safety

HOUSTON, TX (Nexstar) – CW39 Houston and the Mokaram Law Firm want to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the roads. In order to do so, there are some safe driving tips you can follow.  CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County […]
HOUSTON, TX
WDVM 25

MPD asking for public’s help in solving homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday afternoon DC Police Department held a press conference asking for the public’s help in solving 2 recent homicide cases.  The first man police are looking for is 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris who they say killed a 42-year-old male with his two children on March 4, 2300 block of 18th […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday. The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Community reacts to day 10 of truck convoy

Hagerstown resident Barbara Cross Ewald has had enough of the convoy. She explained that while she values the work of the truckers to transport and stock goods nationwide, they are now becoming a nuisance to drivers who are just trying to live their lives. She also says she's tired of seeing her city associated with the convoy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Beltway’s Outer Loop reopens after vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel leak. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. under the Rockville Pike, near the I-270 split involving two tractor-trailers, a box truck, and two other vehicles.  According to Montgomery County Fire […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Homeless can rest, arrest made on murder suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A killer who was on the loose was arrested in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, March 15. He had been targeting members of the homeless community while they slept. Lola Bell, a homeless resident, said, “We can finally get a sense of peace, a sense of faith and a sense of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy