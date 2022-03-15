ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

“Storm of the Century” still remembered 29 years later in West Virginia

By Scott Sincoff
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – March 12th-14th, 1993 will always be remembered across not just the Mountain State, but across the entire eastern half of the United States of America.

On this date 29 years ago, the infamously named “Storm of the Century” ravaged the region.

Construction on part of I-77 to begin Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Nzzj_0eg8X6Ug00
Snow totals for the “Storm of the Century” (Courtesy: NWS Charleston)

More than a foot of snow dropped over the course of three days, 29 years ago. This disabled lives and property for days – weeks for some.

More than two-and-a-half feet fell in some posts across Raleigh, Pocahontas, and Randolph counties – this includes Snowshoe Mountain which peaked at 44 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Charleston, W.Va.

It also impacted areas outside of the Mountain State.

Berkeley County needs more magistrates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zDLJ_0eg8X6Ug00
Snowfall amounts from across the country on March 12-14, 1993 (Courtesy: NWS)

Parts of the country as far south as Louisiana and Mississippi all the way up to Maine saw the snowy impacts of this storm, but there were other impacts as well.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information:

In addition to the snow, an estimated 15 tornadoes struck Florida, and 44 deaths were attributed to either the tornadoes or other severe weather in the state. A 12-foot storm surge also occurred in Taylor County, Florida, resulting in at least seven deaths.

The storm’s high winds were also extremely devastating, with at least 15 stations along the East Coast reporting wind gusts of 70 miles per hour or stronger. Dry Tortugas, west of Key West, Florida, recorded a wind gust of 109 miles per hour. And, Mount Washington, New Hampshire, recorded a gust of 144 miles per hour.

National Centers for Environmental Information

There were also hundreds of deaths combined from multiple states as well as millions of power outages reported. This Superstorm both directly and indirectly impacted roughly 40 percent of the United States of America’s population.

StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com ! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts !

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
WDVM 25

Pennsylvania ranks 5th in dog bites across America

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The phrase “all bark and no bite” is a popular one, but when it comes to dogs in Pennsylvania, that may not be the case as the state has seen an increase in dog bites, a new study shows. The information, gathered and analyzed by Quote Wizard, looked at data on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

Community reacts to day 10 of truck convoy

Hagerstown resident Barbara Cross Ewald has had enough of the convoy. She explained that while she values the work of the truckers to transport and stock goods nationwide, they are now becoming a nuisance to drivers who are just trying to live their lives. She also says she's tired of seeing her city associated with the convoy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
WDVM 25

Hagerstown seeks to add Juneteenth to its holiday calendar

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Juneteenth, the day when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned they had been set free, became a national holiday last summer. But because the change was made without much notice, Hagerstown never added Juneteenth to its holiday calendar. Now, the city is working to fix that. By next week, Juneteenth — celebrated […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Numerous Washington County divisions moving to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County announced relocations of numerous county divisions from 80 West Baltimore Street Administrative Annex to 747 Northern Avenue in Hagerstown. The following county divisions will relocate on April 11: Permits and Inspection Engineering Planning and Zoning The county says there should be no disruptions to daily operations due to the move. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Extreme Weather#Snowshoe Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
WDVM 25

Maryland gubernatoral candidate reacts to primary election date change

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s highest court moved the state’s primary election for governor up a couple of weeks from June 28th to July 19th. This comes as the courts weigh challenges for the new legislative and congressional map. This change could be beneficial for some candidates in Maryland’s crowded race for governor. Wednesday, Democratic […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional. The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy