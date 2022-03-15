ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, VA

8 charged in Hanover jailhouse drug ring

By Jakob Cordes
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPxUy_0eg8X3qV00

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people, including one corrections officer, have been charged with dealing narcotics to inmates at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip in June of last year that a corrections officer was “distributing illegal narcotics” in the jail, which serves Hanover and Caroline counties.

“Storm of the Century” still remembered 29 years later in West Virginia

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation, and on March 8 they presented evidence to a grand jury and obtained indictments for eight people, listed below.

  • Shelly K. Anson, 58, Hanover: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Hanover: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Hanover: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
  • Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & One count Solicit a person to commit a felony
  • Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate

Delivery of narcotics to an inmate is a class 5 felony in Virginia, meaning it carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison, but those convicted often receive sentences of less than a year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Man sentenced for firing shots in shopping center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was sentenced to 7 years in prison for firing gunshots at a man in a Montgomery County shopping center last March. Abdul Fossett of Derwood Maryland pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun. In the middle of the day, Fossett was caught […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Man charged with homeless attacks held without bond

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The man charged with violently attacking three homeless men and killing 1 in the District will remain behind bars without bond. 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III is charged with 1st-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon. The man he was accused of killing is 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Body cam footage released after Fairfax officer shoots man

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting in Lorton, Virginia. A Fairfax County officer shot Michael Vaughn, 34-years-old after they say Vaughn waved a weapon at police. It happened on Fitt Court in Lorton on Feb. 15. Police say they responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle parked […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Footage from fatal MOCO police pursuit released

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday body camera footage was released from a February 26th Montgomery County Police pursuit that resulted in one woman’s death.  According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Officer Antonio Copeland tried to perform a traffic stop in North Bethesda when the 26-year-old Noraly Paz Chavez drove away. In the video […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Henrico, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Hanover, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Hanover, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

MPD asking for public’s help in solving homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday afternoon DC Police Department held a press conference asking for the public’s help in solving 2 recent homicide cases.  The first man police are looking for is 27-year-old Jarrell David Harris who they say killed a 42-year-old male with his two children on March 4, 2300 block of 18th […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Homeless can rest, arrest made on murder suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A killer who was on the loose was arrested in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, March 15. He had been targeting members of the homeless community while they slept. Lola Bell, a homeless resident, said, “We can finally get a sense of peace, a sense of faith and a sense of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Apartment fire injures resident and firefighter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A woman is fighting for her life after being trapped in an apartment fire in D.C. on Wednesday. The fire started in the basement of a two-story apartment on the 200 block of T St. NW. Firefighters were able to pull the woman from the building. As of Wednesday evening, authorities reported […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Prison#Grand Jury
WDVM 25

FBI offers reward up to $10,000 for information regarding death of Jelani Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information regarding the death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day. The reward announced Monday is part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF). The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WDVM 25

RACE TO RESCUE: MCPD officer saves man from burning vehicle

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A police officer was in the right place at the right time last Friday. Montgomery County Police Sergeant B. Drew was heading home from his evening shift when he and Officer Rodgers saw the crash near Montgomery Village Avenue. The engine compartment was on fire, causing a brush fire as well.  […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Numerous Washington County divisions moving to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County announced relocations of numerous county divisions from 80 West Baltimore Street Administrative Annex to 747 Northern Avenue in Hagerstown. The following county divisions will relocate on April 11: Permits and Inspection Engineering Planning and Zoning The county says there should be no disruptions to daily operations due to the move. […]
WDVM 25

Law enforcement encourages safety during St. Patrick’s day celebrations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Law enforcement officials ask drivers to stay safe during the St. Patrick’s day celebrations. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than a third of fatal crashes involve drunk driving, and on St. Patrick’s day, nearly 300 lives were lost from 2016 to 2020. Officials are warning the public […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDVM 25

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDVM 25

Beltway’s Outer Loop reopens after vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel leak. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. under the Rockville Pike, near the I-270 split involving two tractor-trailers, a box truck, and two other vehicles.  According to Montgomery County Fire […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

60+ animals rescued from poor living conditions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Over 60 animals were rescued from unsafe living conditions at two different homes in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Now, investigators are considering criminal charges. Jefferson County Animal Control told WDVM they were called to two separate homes, one on Signal Hill Lane in Harpers Ferry and another on Daisy Lane […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy