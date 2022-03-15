8 charged in Hanover jailhouse drug ring
HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people, including one corrections officer, have been charged with dealing narcotics to inmates at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip in June of last year that a corrections officer was "distributing illegal narcotics" in the jail, which serves Hanover and Caroline counties.
The sheriff’s office opened an investigation, and on March 8 they presented evidence to a grand jury and obtained indictments for eight people, listed below.
- Shelly K. Anson, 58, Hanover: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Ricky A. Heinbaugh, Jr., 29, Caroline County: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Kyle D. Hinkle, 33, Hanover: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Jeremiah R. Jenkins, 38, Hanover: Two counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Antonio D. Johnson, 40, Henrico: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Jermaine D. Johnson, 38, Richmond: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Reyshawn C. McGlone-Johnson, 30, Richmond: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
- Jeremy I. Mumford, 22, Richmond: One count Deliver Narcotics to Inmate & One count Solicit a person to commit a felony
- Jaden K. Robertson, 23, Henrico: Three counts Deliver Narcotics to Inmate
Delivery of narcotics to an inmate is a class 5 felony in Virginia, meaning it carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison, but those convicted often receive sentences of less than a year.
