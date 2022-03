A bill that would keep the nation in Daylight Saving Time year-round was passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill has been brought forth by Senate cosponsors Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in each of the last three years, each time failing to get to a vote. That changed this week, after the proposal was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent.

