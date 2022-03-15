ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire man sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riots

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p4Ka_0eg8Uudg00
Kevin Loftus, right, is seen in an image circulated by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Kevin Loftus, the Eau Claire man charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation.

Loftus pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol five months ago. Judge Dabney Friedrich also ordered Loftus to pay $500 in restitution.

In a pre-sentencing filing, Loftus’ attorney asked the court to “consider his entire life” in determining the sentence. The memorandum downplayed Loftus’ role, saying he spent “approximately five minutes” in the Capitol, but did not engage in violence against others, participate in the initial breaching of barricades, or damage property while inside.

Loftus sent a letter to the judge before sentencing expressing remorse for his actions, saying he lost his job as a result of his actions and faced a public backlash.

“I am very sorry that I am here taking up the courts time and nothing like this will ever happen again,” he wrote.

Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire less than a week after the riots. Federal agents traced him, in part, through his own social media posts. During the riots, Loftus posted that he was “One of 700 inside.” Later, after the New York Post published a set of photos from the riots, Loftus posted a link to the photos and identified himself as “second from the end, bottom row.”

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Police: Woman stole car, belongings from traveling companion in EC

EAU CLAIRE — A California woman stole a rental car and belongings from her traveling companion while they made a stop in Eau Claire, police say. Lana M. Haley, 32, of Lomita is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft and identity theft, and misdemeanor counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Book chronicles modern history of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — People generally don’t think of historians as focusing on the last 50 years. Yet that’s exactly the time period historian Brian Blakeley tackles in the newly published third and final volume in his series of books on the history of Eau Claire. The last...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
3K+
Followers
237
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy