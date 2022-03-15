Eau Claire man sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riots

Kevin Loftus, right, is seen in an image circulated by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Kevin Loftus, the Eau Claire man charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation.

Loftus pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol five months ago. Judge Dabney Friedrich also ordered Loftus to pay $500 in restitution.

In a pre-sentencing filing, Loftus’ attorney asked the court to “consider his entire life” in determining the sentence. The memorandum downplayed Loftus’ role, saying he spent “approximately five minutes” in the Capitol, but did not engage in violence against others, participate in the initial breaching of barricades, or damage property while inside.

Loftus sent a letter to the judge before sentencing expressing remorse for his actions, saying he lost his job as a result of his actions and faced a public backlash.

“I am very sorry that I am here taking up the courts time and nothing like this will ever happen again,” he wrote.

Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire less than a week after the riots. Federal agents traced him, in part, through his own social media posts. During the riots, Loftus posted that he was “One of 700 inside.” Later, after the New York Post published a set of photos from the riots, Loftus posted a link to the photos and identified himself as “second from the end, bottom row.”