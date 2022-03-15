ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Bryan Harsin ready to move forward at Auburn

By Nubyjas Wilborn
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, Bryan Harsin began his second season as the Auburn football coach with spring football practice. He spoke to reporters for nearly 40 minutes after the first of 15 workouts that will commence with April 9th’s A-Day at Jordan-Hare. In February, Harsin survived an inquiry into this...

AL.com

What Auburn OC Eric Kiesau, DC Jeff Schmedding said in 1st media availability

The first week of spring practice is in full-swing, and the Tigers will return to the field Wednesday afternoon. Before that, though, new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding met with the media for the first time since being promoted this offseason. Kiesau, who previously spent time as Bryan Harsin’s offensive coordinator at Boise State, joined the program last year as an analyst before being promoted to wide receivers coach four games into the season. He was named offensive coordinator last month following the abrupt resignation of then-coordinator Austin Davis, who was hired back in December. Schmedding, meanwhile, takes over the defense after spending last season as the Tigers’ inside linebackers coach. He also previously served as Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Boise State.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Observations from Auburn’s 2nd 2022 spring practice

Auburn wrapped up the second day of 15 spring practices on Wednesday with an indoor practice because of rainy conditions earlier in the day. The Tigers will continue until April 9th, when the group will have a traditional A-Day game at Jordan-Hare. Tiger head football coach Bryan Harsin and the...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Eric Kiesau hopes his actions speak louder than words as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator

Eric Kiesau’s path from Boise State offensive coordinator two seasons ago to, now, Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, was an unconventional one. It included a stint as an offensive analyst, a sudden midseason promotion to wide receivers coach and, most recently, a rise to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following a whirlwind offseason overhaul of Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff entering Year 2.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Recruits like RyQueze McElderry find ‘fluidity’ after committing early

RyQueze McElderry had his mind made up. He loved Georgia. The campus reminded McElderry of back home across the border in Anniston, Ala. The coaching staff had made an early connection. After a few camps inside Sanford Stadium, and more than a few conversations with offensive line coaches, McElderry was set. But then Alabama called three days before his commitment date on Nov. 30.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Jabari Smith picks up 3rd All-America honor, Walker Kessler a 2nd

Jabari Smith took one step closer to becoming a consensus All-American on Wednesday. Auburn’s star freshman picked up his third All-America honor, landing on the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-America second team. Smith previously picked up second-team All-America nods from the Sporting News last week and then from the Associated Press on Tuesday. Teammate Walker Kessler also made the NABC All-America team, earning third-team honors. Kessler was also a third-team AP All-American.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama softball vs. No. 2 Florida State

It’s a nice evening in Tuscaloosa for a meeting of two of the nation’s top college softball teams. It’ll be No. 3 Alabama (22-2) facing No. 2 Florida State (23-1) live from Rhoads Stadium. This is rematch from last year’s Women’s College World Series where the Seminoles...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

From Nick Saban to Dawn Staley to Jay Wright, drafting the 21 best college football and basketball coaches: College Football Survivor Pod

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- How does Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few compare to Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney?. How do you evaluate a legend like Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (who is retiring) compared to a legend like Alabama football coach Nick Saban or a legend like Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, both of whom are sticking around?
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bryan Harsin
AL.com

Auburn’s arrival in Greenville for NCAA Tournament delayed due to plane mechanical issues

Auburn’s road to the Final Four got off to a precarious start during the team’s travel day ahead of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers’ arrival in Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday night was delayed after mechanical issues caused the team’s flight to return to Auburn University Regional Airport, an Auburn athletics spokesman confirmed to AL.com. Auburn originally planned to arrive via its usual charter company, as the NCAA only provides flights for programs that are playing more than 350 miles away from their campuses.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

UAB and Jelly Walker carry national buzz into Big Dance

The most exciting college basketball player in the NCAA Tournament might play for UAB. His name is Jordan Walker, but people call him Jelly because he’s so smooth. Want a giant killer for the first weekend of the tournament? UAB is that classic mid-major built on experience, toughness and a strong backcourt. The 12th-seeded Blazers have a tough draw against five-seed Houston, but UAB has a defense to compete with the Cougars and the firepower in Walker to make big shots late in games.
THEATER & DANCE
AL.com

Auburn’s Zep Jasper is the Honey Badger that does care

Zep Jasper was holding up the line. As Auburn participated in a reverse Tiger Walk before departing for the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla., a week ago, Auburn’s starting point guard was the first to step out of Neville Arena and lead the procession through a throng of fans gathered to send the SEC regular-season champions off. Every few steps, Jasper came to a stop, obliging the handful of fans who asked for a picture or an autograph.
AUBURN, AL
#Auburn Football#College Football#American Football#Boise State#Texas A M
AL.com

South Alabama holds off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in first round of The Basketball Classic

It wasn’t exactly “The Shot That Rolled the Tide,” but South Alabama finally won another postseason tournament game on Wednesday night. Javon Franklin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jaguars held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-68 in the first round of The Basketball Classic at the Mitchell Center. It was South Alabama’s first postseason tournament victory since it beat Alabama in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 17, 1989.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Tennessee Titans to release Julio Jones, reports indicate

The Tennessee Titans plan to release wide receiver Julio Jones less than one year after trading for the seven-time Pro Bowler. The Titans obtained Jones on June 9 from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 draft and a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. But for the second season in a row, Jones missed seven games because of hamstring issues.
NFL
AL.com

Trent Richardson reports for training camp in Mexico

Former Alabama All-American Trent Richardson arrived in Mexico on Wednesday to begin preparations for Caudillos de Chihuahua’s season, the Mexican American Professional Football League announced. “I feel like I’m home,” Richardson said in a statement released by the league. “I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’m...
NFL
AL.com

UAB’s first Super Bowl winner leaving Los Angeles Rams

After he led Los Angeles in tackles in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI to cap the 2021 NFL season, cornerback Darious Williams didn’t walk off the field proclaiming, “I’m going to Disney World.” But the first UAB alumnus to win the Super Bowl is going to Florida – back home to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
AL.com

O.J. Howard leaves Buccaneers after 5 seasons

The Buffalo Bills made blockbuster free-agency news on Wednesday night that included welcoming former Autauga Academy and Alabama standout O.J. Howard to the team. Howard’s signing wasn’t really the blockbuster part of the Bills’ surprises on Wednesday. In 2022, the tight end will be seeking to re-establish himself after missing most of 2020 with an injury and catching only 14 passes in 2021.
NFL
