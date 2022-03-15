Bryan Harsin ready to move forward at Auburn

The first week of spring practice is in full-swing, and the Tigers will return to the field Wednesday afternoon. Before that, though, new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and new defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding met with the media for the first time since being promoted this offseason. Kiesau, who previously spent time as Bryan Harsin’s offensive coordinator at Boise State, joined the program last year as an analyst before being promoted to wide receivers coach four games into the season. He was named offensive coordinator last month following the abrupt resignation of then-coordinator Austin Davis, who was hired back in December. Schmedding, meanwhile, takes over the defense after spending last season as the Tigers’ inside linebackers coach. He also previously served as Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Boise State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO