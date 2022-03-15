ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say goodbye to the rain! For a couple of days…

By Alex Libby
 1 day ago

Little Rock Ark. – A stubborn area of low pressure has made for a wet and cloudy start to the week. Both Monday and Tuesday were cloudy with scattered showers and cool temperatures. Finally, high pressure will bring sunshine back to the Natural State!

Wednesday morning will feature clearing skies and warming temperatures. By the afternoon we will get into the low 70s with fully sunny skies! Winds will be very light from the south.

Thursday will be nice as well, just warmer and more breezy. There will be a southerly wind 10-15 mph that will warm temperatures into the mid and upper 70s! But, by the evening hours, we will see high clouds move in from the west ahead of our next storm system.

Friday will be an overall rainy day. There is a risk for a few strong storms early in the morning with lingering showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the 60s.

The storm will clear out just in time for the weekend . Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s!

Next week we are tracking the potential for more spring storms. It’s too early for specifics, but a stormy pattern will set up early next week.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts! – Meteorologist Alex Libby –> Follow me on Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram !

