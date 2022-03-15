ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics sign Malik Fitts through 2022-23 season after 10-day contracts (report)

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Malik Fitts will have a chance to stick with the Celtics beyond this season. After Boston signed Fitts to two 10-day contracts, he’ll sign with the team through the 2022-23 season, according to...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Malik Fitts
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Espn
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back Longtime Franchise Star

The New England Patriots are bringing back a longtime franchise star and fan favorite. The Patriots are reportedly expected to strike a new deal with Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater. He’s a proven leader and one Bill Belichick trusts. Slater is headed back to New England. “The Patriots...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

CJ McCollum cleared to return for Pelicans

Veteran guard CJ McCollum exited the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols and will be available to play for the Pelicans on Tuesday vs. Phoenix, the team announced (via Twitter). McCollum entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols last Thursday and missed New Orleans’ games against Charlotte on Friday and Houston on Sunday.
NBA
The Spun

Chase Winovich Has 2-Word Message After Trade To Browns

A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
NFL
ESPN

Boston visits Golden State after Curry's 47-point outing

Boston Celtics (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (47-22, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Boston Celtics after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Golden State Warriors' 126-112 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Warriors are 29-7 in home games....
NBA
MassLive.com

From Nick Saban to Dawn Staley to Jay Wright, drafting the 21 best college football and basketball coaches: College Football Survivor Pod

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- How does Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few compare to Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney?. How do you evaluate a legend like Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (who is retiring) compared to a legend like Alabama football coach Nick Saban or a legend like Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, both of whom are sticking around?
COLLEGE SPORTS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
71K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy