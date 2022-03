We mentioned Deshaun Watson just the other day. That same day, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to indict him after an investigation into 23 lawsuits filed against him by women claiming sexual assault and harassment. Though 22 of those lawsuits remain active, the disinclination of Houston authorities to prosecute Watson have made him a source of interest to those franchises in need of a quarterback.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO